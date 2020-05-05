WILLIAMPSORT — Two UPMC in the Susquehanna Region physicians were inducted into the Pennsylvania Medical Society Top Physicians Under 40, Rutul Dalal, M.D., and Ganga Ranasuriya, M.D.
Dalal is the medical director of Infectious Disease at UPMC Susquehanna. He leads the organization's Antibiotic Stewardship Program, Clostridium Difficile Control Task Force, and Catheter Associated UTI Task Force, and is a fellow of the Infectious Disease Society of America. He is active in the community and serves as infectious disease consultant for the Little League Baseball World Series.
Ranasuriya is a pulmonologist and critical care physician at the Lung Center at UPMC Williamsport. She is active in efforts to raise public awareness about lung health, participating in community outreach, events, and media opportunities.
Inductees were selected by a committee of Pennsylvania Medical Society member physicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.