LEWISBURG — Any Union County employee traveling to any area identified as having a high amount of COVID-19 cases by the office of the governor of Pennsylvania or the Pennsylvania Department of Health for vacation or any other reason will not be allowed to return to work for 14 consecutive days upon return, according to information released Friday by Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards.
The 14 day self-quarantine period shall be unpaid leave unless the employee is able to work remotely or utilizes their vacation, personal or comp time, according to the notice sent to employees and released by Richards.
Employees are required to notify their director if they have already made plans or are planning to travel to any of the areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases. If a state is added to the list while the employee is away, the employee shall be asked upon return if the travel was to the added state.
If the employee traveled to the added state, the employee shall not be permitted to return to work for fourteen 14 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.