Schools assessing graduation options

SUNBURY — School districts across the 108th Legislative District are assessing a variety of options to move forward with commencement ceremonies in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108).
She said some districts are planning to hold virtual graduations. Others are picking dates later in the summer, with the hope that in-person ceremonies can be held by that time, but utilizing proper social distancing.
Both the Warrior Run and Milton school districts have noted at recent board meetings that committees are discussing possibilities for year-end senior activities.
"There has been talk about doing a drive-thru graduation (at some schools)," Schlegel-Culver said. "They are looking at all types of options... They are trying to let kids go out with some kind of recognition."
She said there have been no discussions on the format for opening the 2020-2021 school year.
"I think the schools would like to see the kids back to the school," Schlegel-Culver said. "I think it depends on how we do coming through these next couple of months... They do expect another (coronavirus) surge, toward the end of the year."
She said the legislature is also continuing to craft Pennsylvania's 2020-2021 budget.
During Tuesday's Milton Area School District school board meeting, Business Administrator Derrek Fink said Pennsylvania has “promised” to keep its subsidies to the district level.
"At this point, we can't make any promises to the school, but that's probably a fair assessment," Schlegel-Culver said, of the level funding.
She expects the budgetary process to be completed in segments, so the state can assess where it stands financially as a result of the pandemic.
"You will probably see us do a stop-gap measure, or a shot-term budget until we see, at the end of July, early August, what our income looks like," Schlegel-Culver said.
Schlegel-Culver has been receiving phone calls from residents concerned about the spread of coronavirus among nursing home and personal care facility residents and workers.
As of Wednesday, Pennsylvania was reporting 461 facilities with cases.
Of the cases, 7,698 were reported among residents and 975 among employees. Pennsylvania was also reporting 1,428 deaths among those.
Statewide, 2,195 total deaths have been attributed to coronavirus.
Schlegel-Culver said she's concerned about the high death rate among nursing and personal care facility residents and workers.
"As a society, we need to be cognizant about who's coming in and out (of those facilities)," she said.
In Northumberland County, one nursing or personal care facility has reported cases of COVID-19. At that facility, four cases are reported to be among residents and two among employees.
Schlegel-Culver has been in contact with the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging, which she said does not know which facility the cases are in.
According to Schlegel-Culver, legislators have asked Gov. Tom Wolf's office to release additional data on COVID-19, including the names of nursing facilities where cases of the virus are reported.
Legislators have also asked for recovery rates and whether those to die from the virus had underlying health conditions.
"We are trying to understand the disease a little better," she noted.
Schlegel-Culver noted that the additional requested data has not yet been released.
From a legislative standpoint, she said the House has been focused on bills related to the pandemic.
On Tuesday, Schlegel-Culver said the House passed Bill 2412, which would allow real estate transactions to resume.
"We are learning that every business is essential to somebody," Schlegel-Culver said.
She personally knew of a family that were attempting to close on a new home after losing their previous one to a fire. The purchase of the new home has not yet been completed due to the pandemic.
Schlegel-Culver has heard of other families who have had to put items in storage as they had moved out of one home but have been unable to close on the purchase of another as a result of the pandemic.
The bill must still be approved by the senate and signed off on by Gov. Tom Wolf.
The House also passed a bill, which if approved by the senate and governor, would provide funds to fire and ambulance services.
"We are taking some money that we already have set aside for them," Schlegel-Culver said. "I think we are allowing them to apply for funding.
"All of (the fire and ambulance services) raise money through restaurants and bar rooms, or chicken barbecues," she said, noting that such fundraising activities have not been able to occur due to the pandemic.
