LEWISBURG — Mayor Judy Wagner continued an annual tradition Tuesday and offered a “state of the borough” address to borough council at its January meeting.
The mayor observed how borough was involved in big projects. They included the the Bull Run Greenway and the Market Street Corridor Transportation Study. It was commissioned with borough help about a year ago to collect traffic data for the heavily traveled stretch through downtown.
“It is really a unique project, a public-private partnership,” Wagner said. “I think both the citizens and the staff and council are working hard and will break new ground with the study. It has been an amazing experience and we have learned a lot since then.”
Challenges included governing the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority, which has struggled in recent months to field a quorum at board meetings. Wagner also noted the borough’s pending legal action against East Buffalo Township and the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission.
But the mayor was confident that the borough would rise to the occasion and people would treat each other with civility in the process.
“I know these are difficult times,” Wagner concluded. “But I am reminded of (the Rev.) Dr. Martin Luther King (Jr.) and his stance on peace and civility. We can do no less.”
Council accepted the resignation of Susan Mahon, Ward 1 representative, with regret.
A discussion followed as to how a replacement would be named to fill Mahon’s unexpired term. Council decided to stick with what has worked in the past by encouraging current council members to find possible candidates. Ward 1 Representative Michael Derman said a number of interested people had contacted him.
Meantime, email or letters of interest from Ward 1 residents with supporting documents such as a resume should be submitted to the borough for review. Candidates will be invited to a council meeting for questions, a motion and a vote.
If not done in 30 days, Solicitor Andy Lyons said the vacancy board would be instituted to fill the vacant seat. If they cannot fill the seat, it goes to the Court of Common Pleas.
Jodi Comas was named to represent the borough on the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission. Debra Sulai was named alternate.
Council declined to name a representative to the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority to replace Kelsey Hicks, who vacated the spot upon moving from the borough. The search would continue.
Council also discussed whether CK-COG, the borough’s code enforcement agency, ought to deny permits to property owners who fail to pay a borough refuse bill. Bill Lowthert, borough manager says property owners who fail to pay on time get a reminder from the borough.
“Most people who forget to pay their bill come in and pay it then,” Lowthert said in response to a council member’s question. “There are some property owners who go for an extended period of time and not pay their bills. Usually there is a threatening letter from (Solicitor Andy Lyons) that has to go to them saying either pay your bills or we are sending you to sheriff’s sale.”
Lowthert said denying permits could be a way to get property owners to pay bills which are sometimes years behind. Deniable permits could include building, zoning, rental and student rental permits.
Lyons said severely delinquent accounts were few but were mostly commercial. He said permit denial could be a way to get them to pay. Issues could be the time which needs to elapse before denial.
Lowthert noted and council agreed there would be two work sessions in the upcoming month. The first would be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 in council chambers to discuss plans for 2020 and beyond. The second would be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 also in council chambers to discuss a proposed rental ordinance.
David Heayn, Ward 3 representative, was absent from the Tuesday night meeting.
