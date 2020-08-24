WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz presents virtual puppet programs at 7 p.m. daily via the organization's Facebook page.
In addition, the organization is holding several fundraisers to make up for losses experienced due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
Flamingo flocking is available to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, graduations or other occasions. To arrange for flamingos to be placed in someone's yard, call 570-838-3133.
The organization is also offering a Miss Curly's Right Hand Club monthly subscription, a matching fund campaign and an Amazon Smile campaign.
For more information on the fundraisers, visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
