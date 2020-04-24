DANVILLE — The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the Geisinger Health System quickly expanding its telehealth program.
“We had a pretty strong telehealth system, mostly based on clinics and hospitals so we could get some specialty access all throughout Central Pennsylvania,” David Fletcher, Geisinger’s associate vice president of telehealth, said.
“The concept is very similar to Skype or Facetime,” he explained. “There is software for telehealth that has all the privacy settings in it.”
When the pandemic hit, Fletcher said social distancing protocols largely prevented patients from going to clinics for routine appointments.
“We set up a couple thousand providers to do telemedicine in a span of a week or two,” Fletcher said. “It was a huge challenge.
“It took some training,” he continued. “We did mass training sessions with our providers. We offered those three times per day, for several weeks, to show them the tools (in the program).”
As a result, Geisinger’s ability to offer telehealth appointments rapidly expanded.
“We do almost twice as many (telehealth appointments) in a single day as we used to do in an entire month,” Fletcher said. “We have ramped up quite a lot.”
Dr. Jodie Reider, a Geisinger endocrinologist, is one of the providers who was prepared for the transition to offering more telehealth appointments to patients.
“The experience for me is slightly different from some of the other physicians,” she said. “My department started a telehome project, maybe two months before (the pandemic).”
Reider noted that her department primarily sees patients who have diabetes.
“We do have some other patients that have chronic thyroid conditions,” she noted.
Due to a variety of factors, Reider said her department struggles to have patients keep their regularly scheduled appointments.
She listed financial constraints to pay for gas or the inability to take off work as being chief among the reasons patients don’t keep their appointments.
Reider said patients are more apt to keep appointments in which they can see their doctor via computer, rather than in person.
“Since we started expanding telemedicine... it’s interesting to hear the feedback from patients,” she said. “It’s a good experience and it takes less time. They have devoted attention from the provider.”
Reider said patients and providers alike feel more at ease during the telehealth appointments.
Prior to an actual appointment, Reider said a Geisinger nurse will call the patient in order to obtain needed pre-appointment information.
“With telemedicine, it’s very easy,” she said. “The patients receive an email with a link to the appointment.”
At the time of the appointment, the patient is to click on the link. The provider is then available to meet virtually with the patient.
“We are able to really gather quite a bit (of information) through a visual inspection of the patient,” Reider said “We are able to get an idea from the patient if they are feeling well.
“For chronic diseases, there are very few situations that would require face-to-face visits urgently.”
Both she and Fletcher said there are misconceptions about telehealth services.
“Some (patients) incorrectly assume they need WiFi or internet,” Reider said. “They are able to connect via cellular (phone).”
“People have gotten so used to smart phones,” Fletcher added. “A lot of patients have the ability to use (one).”
He said there’s also misconceptions about the type of patient likely to take advantage of a telehealth appointment.
“People assume that the younger population, the millennial, will really take to this,” Fletcher said. “Maybe the older population may not like it as much. I find it to be equally popular across both groups.”
Reider and Fletcher both believe telehealth visits will expand in the future, even after the pandemic subsides.
“It was something the Geisinger Health Plan agreed to offer patients,” Reider said. “All these various insurance plans ave agreed to cover these visits... My hope is this will be the beginning of increased insurance coverage for telehealth visits.
“It’s an amazing opportunity to provide care and increase access.”
Fletcher said insurance providers initially had concerns patients may overuse telehealth visits.
“I think commercial payers will want to provide this for their members,” he said. “I think a lot of providers and patients receive a lot of good feedback about this.”
Staff writer Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
