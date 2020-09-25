LEWISBURG — Dr. John Fairchild, Lewisburg Area School District director of administrative services, said Thursday night that an audit of district finances was ongoing.
Unofficial results for the 2019-20 school year had a remainder of about $855,600 from the $35.3 million spending plan. Revenue above budget included earned income tax collections ($594,645), basic education funding ($124,167) and a transport subsidy ($115,411).
Fairchild added that budgeting for tax collections was always done on the conservative side in the event of slowdowns.
However, the largest expense over budget was a refund from previous year tax revenue of $310,262 to the Miller Center for Recreation of Wellness. The dispute over the tax-exempt status of the center, brought by the district and East Buffalo Township, was settled in December.
Outside special education expenses ($263,720) and charter school payments ($95,218) were also over budget. Fairchild said charter school payments may go up in the current fiscal year in view of the number of students attending.
The March shutdown did net some savings in certain areas of the budget.
Fairchild said about $90,000 in substitute teacher expenses were saved. Transportation, mostly for athletic trips and field trips, netted savings of about $36,000. An after school program was also suspended with the closure, resulting in about $27,000 in savings.
Telecommunications improvements, Fairchild observed, meant that auditors only spent three days in district offices versus the three weeks which was required a few years ago.
Fairchild said a request for qualifications was being issued for an O2 Prime air quality improvement system. Qualified companies would be asked to submit their qualifications by Wednesday, Oct. 7.
