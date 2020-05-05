Libraries awaiting guidance on reopening

MILTON — Libraries from across the Central Susquehanna Valley are hoping to receive guidance this week on when they may be able to reopen their doors to the public.
Rob Jones, president of the Milton Public Library's board of directors, said libraries may receive details this week on when they will be able to reopen to the public.
JA Babay, director of the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library in McEwensville, previously explained that libraries in the state fall under a sub office of the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).
As a result, when Gov. Tom Wolf mandated in March that schools be closed, libraries learned they must also close while schools are shut down.
Like Jones, Babay also noted that libraries hope to learn this week when they may be able to reopen. She said it's been difficult to not be able to serve the community over the last two months.
"We want to serve, our staff wants to serve, our board wants to serve," Babay said. "We want to help our community in any way we can... We have not been able to provide the kind of information or service we want because of the restrictions that have been put on us."
Jones said the Milton Public Library has taken one step in an effort to better serve the community while its doors are closed.
With funding provided by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, the Milton library installed the equipment needed to extend its WiFi into the facility's parking lot. The United Way is also covering the cost of the library's internet while the COVID-19 pandemic lasts.
Jones said those who come to the library to take advantage of the free WiFi access from the parking lot must stay in their vehicles while on site.
Both he and Babay are holding out hope that their respective libraries will be able to host summer reading programs.
"Personally, I am being very hopeful," Jones said. "The summer reading program doesn't start until sometime in June... I would hope we would be green and the size of gatherings would not matter.
"We will have to rely on what the Office of Commonwealth Libraries tells us."
Babay describes the summer reading program as being "a big deal" to her library.
"It goes back to our mission," she said, of the program. "The mission is to make sure kids' brains stay moving, and even in a positive way, so they are prepared to go back to school when school starts."
Babay recently sent a survey to library patrons, asking what format they would like to see the 2020 summer reading program take.
"The number one request I have right now, the least popular one, is a virtual classroom," Babay said. "People are sick of it. People are interested in packets, downloadable worksheets."
In addition to conducting surveys to help her best craft the library's summer reading activities, Baby has also been conducting phone surveys with patrons.
"My concern is meeting customer's needs," she said. "Everybody has been through a lot."
Those she has talked to have been glad for the phone call, particularly senior citizens who regularly patronize the library.
"We talk, some of the older people, about different periods of history they've been through," Babay said. "A lot of people I talked to, in that age group, are less freaked out about this (coronavirus pandemic). They've seen people go to the moon, they've seen President Kennedy assassinated."
Babay said the library's patrons are important to her.
"I am in touch with (library) people from all over the state," she said. "People are not in the library field to make tons of money. It's about the mission and the service.
"I look at it as almost a military mission," Babay continued. "It's our mission to serve the public, the underserved... I want to be on the front lines."
Jones said Milton Public Library staff and board members are anxious for the day in which the library can again open its doors to the community.
"We are in a holding pattern," he said. "It seems like we're an airplane ready to land. We just need to get permission from the air traffic controller."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.