MILTON — The Milton Black Panthers’ girls tennis team began the week two games over .500 and still in prime position to earn a berth into the District 4 Team Tournament.
But after three days Milton is now on the outside looking in.
Milton fell to Danville twice on Wednesday — 4-1 in a match that was halted by rain last week and 4-1 in the day’s regularly-scheduled match — during a Heartland-I doubleheader held at the James F. Baugher Elementary School tennis courts.
Those two losses combined with a 4-1 defeat to Jersey Shore on Tuesday makes Milton 7-8 on the season. At least a .500 record is required to get into districts.
Milton coach Jenny Counsil was hoping for a different result on Wednesday, but she put the blame on herself following the day’s matches.
“I feel like it’s my fault though. I put a lot of pressure on the girls this past week knowing that we only needed one more win (to reach districts),” said Counsil. “We just kept talking about it, but it didn’t work.
“You know what, I told the girls (Wednesday) to go out there with no pressure. Whether we make districts or not the girls had a great season. I’m proud of all of them,” added Milton’s coach.
Beginning with the first match, which was halted by rain last Thursday, Hannah Seebold got the lone win for the Black Panthers at No. 1 singles as she beat Mariana Anabar, 6-0, 6-1.
Seebold, one of Milton’s four seniors who were playing their final matches on Wednesday, also picked up a win in the second match — this time beating Anabar, 6-1, 6-0.
Although a berth into team districts may not be in the cards for Milton, the team will still be represented in the District 4 singles and doubles tournaments.
“Hannah is definitely going (into district singles), and Haley (Seebold) right now is sitting at 7-7 at No. 2 singles,” said Counsil.
Hannah Seebold, who advanced into the semifinals of last year’s District 4 singles tournament, could also play in doubles depending on how she does in singles, which begins at 9 a.m. next Saturday at Williamsport Area High School.
Regardless, seniors Hannah and Haley Seebold, plus Payton Ritter and Lucy Bower, will all be missed once the season is completely over.
“Hannah, her and her sister Haley, are both amazing role models and team leaders, and they were my captains this year. Hannah is just so graceful when she plays. I love to watch her because it doesn’t look like she’s putting much effort into (her matches), but she is. Her and Haley worked all winter long with their dad at the (Central PA Tennis Center) to get them ready for the season,” said Counsil.
“Haley played awesome tennis this year. I mean, she brought it this year and she actually played all season with a hurt shoulder. She tried to take off a whole week to try to see if it would help, but even then she came back and played great tennis all season. Payton doesn’t realize it, but she took one for the team by playing at No. 3 singles. Last year she played doubles, but I needed her at No. 3 and she worked hard and her scores never reflected how well she played.”
Despite a rocky start to the week, Milton still has one more shot at qualifying for team districts as the Black Panthers are scheduled to play a division match at Central Mountain today at 4 p.m., weather permitting.
“It’s against Central Mountain, who we dread. But, it is what it is. I’m happy with the way the girls played this year. Everyone came through at different times when we needed them to, and I’m just really happy,” said Counsil. “We might not make districts, but the girls had an amazing season, especially for as young as we are.”
Danville 4, Milton 1
at Milton (Match 1)
Singles
1. Hannah Seebold (M) def. Mariana Anabar, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Paige Kupas (D) def. Haley Seebold, 6-1, 6-2. 3. Cara Bohner (D) def. Lucy Bower, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles
1. Paige Holcombe-Sarah Bhanushalli (D) def. Kenzie Counsil-Brooklyn Wade, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kyra Welliver-Jordan Brookhart (D) def. Maddy Chappell-Alanna Stamm, 6-4, 6-1.
Danville 4, Milton 1
at Milton (Match 2)
Singles
1. Seebold (M) def. Anabar, 6-1, 6-0. 2. Kupas (D) def. Seebold, 6-2, 6-2. 3. Bohner (D) def. Payton Ritter, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Holcombe-Bhanushalli (D) def. Counsil-Wade, 6-2, 6-1. 2. Welliver-Brookhart (D) def. Chappell-Stamm, 6-3, 6-2.
In other girls tennis action Wednesday:Selinsgrove at Lewisburg
LEWISBURG — The HAC crossover match between the Green Dragons and the Seals started, but was halted halfway through due to rain.
So far in the match, Lewisburg’s Bekah Vance got the win at No. 1 singles with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Emeline Snook.
At No. 2 singles, Becca Brown took a 6-2 win in the first set over Fionna Finnerty, but she fell in the second set 7-6 (7-3) and was trailing 1-0 in the third.
The Green Dragons’ Ayra Tufail took her first set over McKenna Parker, 7-6 (7-3), but was trailing 1-0 in the third when the rains came.
In doubles for Lewisburg, the No. 1 team of Audrey Harer and Sofia Waughen was up 6-4, 1-2; and at No. 2 the team of Grace Hilkert and Elli Yarnell didn’t begin their match.
