LEWISBURG — Lewisburg's Sidewalk Chalk Festival became the Virtual Chalk Festival for 2020.
Connie Timm, Lewisburg Arts Council board president, said chalk artists will be able to create what they would have created for the traditional festival.
But in the interests of avoiding a large public gathering, artists were asked to work on their own at the site of their choosing, then post a photo online.
"We developed the whole idea when we realized we couldn't have everyone next to each other working on the street," Timm said. "We said what if people just did the work and photographed it on their phone and just posted it.
The festival, usually held on a single Friday in July along Market Street, Lewisburg, often drew scores of artists and onlookers.
But the Virtual Chalk Festival will give artists more options including a theme for each week.
Timm noted the virtual version would last the entire month and artists will be able to enter as many pieces as they'd like. The council anticipated getting more entries than they would get in a regular festival year and that they could come from anywhere.
"We have to make clear that (artists) don't have to come to Lewisburg," Timm added. "You can do on your sidewalk or your driveway. Anything that is sidewalk-like or concrete."
Artists Carrie Sterling and Hillary Cree chose to add their contributions on Market Street itself.
Sterling chalked a portrait of author Audre Lord in front of Wilson Ross with a quote from the writer.
"Without community there is no liberation," said Sterling of the quote. "Audre Lord was an author from the (1950s). She was really ahead of her time."
Sterling said she had done the festival for six years, one when she was a ninth grader. She noted her dad would also do some artwork and post it from home in Mifflinburg.
Artist Hillary Cree contributed a chalk art portrait of PlantKween, Instagram star and gardening advocate. She noted that PlantKween had hundreds of thousands of followers and was breaking boundaries by encouraging LGBTQ individuals to pursue gardening.
More information about the Virtual Chalk Festival can be found and entries can be made at a Facebook page or Instagram account which can be reached via www.lewisburgartscouncil.com (#LBGSIDEWALKCHALK2020). Artists noted that the Instagram account allowed for better quality photos.
