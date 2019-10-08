Pipe Replacement project today on Hallowing Run Road in Lower Augusta Township
STONINGTON — A PennDOT maintenance crew in Northumberland County is scheduled to replace a large drainage pipe today on Route 4020 (Hallowing Run Road) in Lower Augusta Township.
The work will take place between Boy Scout Camp Road and Hickory Hollow Road.
The road will be closed, and traffic will be detoured using Route 147, Route 4022 (Boyles Run Road) and Route 4019 (Dornsife Mountain Road).
The work is weather permitting. Should inclement weather occur, the pipe replacement will take place on Wednesday.
Pipe replacement project this week on Hooflander Road in Jackson Township
HERNDON – A PennDOT maintenance crew in Northumberland County is scheduled to replace a large drainage pipe Wednesday on Route 3003 (Hooflander Road) in Jackson Township.
The work is expected to take one day and is weather permitting.
Hooflander Road will be closed during the project. A detour will be in place using Route 225 in Jackson Township and Route 3016 in Jordan Township.
The work is weather permitting. Should inclement weather delay any of the projects, the pipe replacement will take place on Thursday.
