The Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge is 1,660 feet in length and spans the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tenn. Why am I sharing this fact with you in this space? Because it will be part of a unique race that a current NASCAR driver could be competing in next year.
The IndyCar series recently announced that in 2021 it will hold a street race in Nashville. The course will incorporate the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge. As soon as I read that announcement, the first thought that came to my mind was “so in 2021 Jimmie Johnson will be racing an IndyCar over a bridge in Tennessee?”
A couple of years ago, the thought of Johnson racing an IndyCar seemed unfathomable, let alone the thought of a racing series holding an event on a course which includes a major bridge spanning a river.
Even as Johnson announced his retirement from full-time NASCAR competition, and said he intended to continue racing in other divisions, I seriously didn’t think IndyCar would be his destination. But at 45 years old, Johnson will apparently be embarking on his rookie IndyCar season in 2021.
Johnson and team owner Chip Ganassi recently announced that the seven-time NASCAR champion will contest the IndyCar road and street circuits for Ganassi, if sponsorship can be found. While the sponsorship is the big if in the equation, I’m sure the stock car legend will find a corporation to back his efforts.
Don’t get too excited, though, as I have extremely low expectations for Johnson’s IndyCar career. He’s more likely to run up front in the handful of NASCAR Cup races he’ll also likely contend for Ganassi next season.
I also wouldn’t get too excited about the Nashville race. If it happens, it certainly will be a unique event. And yes, it will be really odd to see Johnson racing an IndyCar over a bridge in Tennessee.
Street races typically have numerous hurdles to overcome, and it’s at this point unclear if the series has all of the necessary city approvals to hold this race. Add in the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has completely upended sporting schedules, I don’t see how any entity can plan a street race — let alone a new one — for 2021.
With NASCAR recently announcing it will be racing next year at the Nashville Superspeedway, in Lebanon, Tenn., I believe that’s a more likely destination for the IndyCar series, which has raced at that track in the past.
The superspeedway will be receiving all of the upgrades needed to host a NASCAR Cup race, making it also the perfect location for the IndyCars to race when that division’s Nashville street race falls through.
Since Johnson won’t be contesting oval track IndyCar races, we may not be seeing him race in Nashville next year after all.
If the race over the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge does occur it will certainly be a unique event. I have a feeling other unique events and occurances are also in store for the racing world in 2021.
With the pandemic making it nearly impossible to plan 2021 racing schedules, I wouldn’t be surprised if series add unique and unexpected events as the new year rolls on.
When NASCAR wasn’t able to gain the state approvals needed to race in Watkins Glen this year, it opted to hold an unexpected event on Daytona’s infield road course. That got me to thinking that it would be interesting for the series to reserve one race per year as a “surprise event.”
About three months in advance — to give track promotors some lead time for promoting the event — NASCAR should announce a mid-summer track the series will be competing on. The catch will be, it should be a track the series has either rarely or never raced at before.
There are plenty of venues that could fit the mold, from short tracks to road courses to infield road courses at tracks the series already competes on.
Adding that twist to the schedule each year would make it fun for fans and competitors alike. If that were to occur in 2021, it would make the new year just as unique — but in a good way — as 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.