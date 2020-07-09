WATSONTOWN — Motorists who travel on Interstate 180 are advised of a long-term guiderail project which is set to begin in Northumberland and Lycoming counties.
The contractor, Green Acres Contracting Co. Inc., will install guiderail upgrades along Interstate 180 westbound and eastbound beginning at the Interstate 80/180 interchange in Northumberland County and continuing west toward Williamsport.
The work will begin Monday, July 13, during daylight hours until the contractor reaches the Muncy exit.
Work will then be completed during the evening hours, beginning at 6 p.m., starting at the Muncy exit. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures while the work is being performed.
This work is part of an $8.8 million guiderail upgrade project at multiple locations in north central Pennsylvania and is expected to take several weeks to complete.
