LAURELTON — The crowing of the Union County West End Fair Queen and court will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Union County West End Fairgrounds.
Queen contestants have completed an application and will interview with the judges. Contestants will compete in various activities including an introduction, speech — “Why you should come to my fair” and a personal question.
Chloe Hanselman, 17, is the daughter of Steven and Penny Hanselman, of Mifflinburg. She attends Mifflinburg Area High School, where she plays for the field hockey and softball teams. Chloe is a member of Mifflinburg FFA and National Honor Society. She is a member of the Good Time 4-H Club, where she is currently working on her Diamond Clover Award and serves as a 4-H teen leader. She was chosen to compete at the National Livestock Judging at Aksarben in Nebraska. Every year Chloe gives a speech on the Ag 101 stage at the Farm Show. After high school, she hopes to continue her education at Misericordia University, to study radiology. In her free time, she enjoys hanging out with family and friends, working with her animals, hunting and hiking.
Carrie Reich, 17, is the daughter of Henry and Lisa Reich, of Mifflinburg. She is a senior at Mifflinburg Area High School. She she is a member of the FFA and was granted the Rising Sun Award in 2019. Carrie is vice president of the Mifflinburg FFA for the 2020-2021 school year. Carrie shows livestock at the Union County West End Fair such as pigs, and in former years has shown sheep. She is a member of the Good Times 4-H Club, where she competes in livestock judging, and went to Aksarben, Neb. to compete at the national level in 2019. Carrie plays on the Mifflinburg Wildcats softball team and is a member of the National Honor Society. She was also a member of the Link Crew in 2018. Her employment experiences include working at Dersham Family Farm, The Forest Hotel and dog sitting. Carrie serves as a volunteer in the Food Barn. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, making flower arrangements, hunting, fishing and going to tractor pulls.
Paige Rhyne, 17, is the daughter of Darren and Tammy Rhyne, of Mifflinburg. Paige is a junior at Mifflinburg Area High School, where she is a varsity runner for the Mifflinburg cross country team and track team. Paige is involved in FFA, Good Times 4-H Club, Lucky Clvoer 4-H Club, Girl Scouts, American Hampshire Association, Scottish Highland Association, American Angus Association, American Dairy Goat Association, Teen Council, Central PA Avian Club, American Southdown Association, National Honor Society and French Club. Her plans after high school are to attend college to be a physician assistant. In her spare time she enjoys reading, spending time with family and friends and being outside to do many other activities.
Sylvia Rishel, 17, is the daughter of Steven and Barbara Rishel, of Millmont. She is currently a senior at Mifflinburg Area High School. Throughout high school Sylvia has been involved with the Mifflinburg FFA Chapter. She participates in FFA competitions, helps manage the greenhouse and the spring sale and is currently the Mifflinburg FFA student advisor. Sylvia has also been involved in the Good Time 4-H Club for nine years. She has attended Dale Engle Walker cleanup, Elmcroft nursing home visit and Project Linus community services with her 4-H Club. She has grown to love working in the food barn, helping with Kids Day and fair clean ups. Sylvia’s work experiences through her community services helped her to find the job she has now working at Windy Valley Hemp and Windy Valley Poultry LLC. Sylvia also helps her Dad work at his sawing and tree trimming business which guided her to attend SUN Area Technical Institute for HVAC in the fall. She plans to find a job in the HVAC field in the future. Even though Sylvia is busy she still finds time for hobbies, which include making floral arrangements, showing livestock and drawing.
Lauren Yost, 19, is the daughter of Tom and Amy Yost. She currently resides in Lewisburg and graduated from Lewisburg Area High School in 2018. While in high school she was a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. Lauren is currently attending Delaware Valley University, Doylestown, where she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in zoology. She is also minoring in the honors program, and is a member of the apiary society, horticulture club and track and field team. While being a full-time student, she is also a shift leader at Jersey Mikes in Lewisburg. In her free time she enjoys painting, gardening, swimming and traveling.
In addition, the court will consist of a 2020 Princess, Little Miss and Tiny Tassel. Two girls from Union County between the ages of 12 and 15 will compete for Princess. This years contestants are Kathryn Adamo, of New Berlin, and Cassidy McClintock, of Mifflinburg.
Kathryn, 13, is the daughter of Jennifer Adamo, of New Berlin, and Dominick Adamo, of Lewisburg. She is an eighth grader in the Mifflinburg Area Middle School where she is a part of the National Junior Honor Society. She is involved in dance and competitive dance and participates in her Girl Scout troop. In the future, Kate would like to be a technology designer.
Cassidy, 14, is the daughter of Jeff and Wendy McClintock, of Mifflinburg. She is in 10th grade at Mifflinburg Area High School where she is actively involved in marching and rock band, choir, French Club, Link Crew, soccer, basketball and track. She volunteers in the community and is on the traveling soccer team. In the future, Cassidy would like to be a music teacher.
Competing for the title of Little Miss are six contestants between the ages of 8 and 11.
Christiana Guffey, 9, is the daughter of Audriana Libby, of Mifflinburg. When she grows up she wants to be a horse trainer.
Aryanna Haines, 8, is the daughter of Brandon and Heather Haines, of Lewisburg. When she grows up she wants to be a teacher.
Claudia Martin, 10, is the daughter of Troy and Jessica Martin, of Millmont. When she grows up she wants to be a veterinarian.
Serena Martin, 10, is the daughter of Richard and Daphne Martin, of Lewisburg. When she grows up she wants to be an artist or a baker.
Kirsten Stahl, 9, is the daughter of Kristy and Curtis Knepp and Chauncey and Brandy Repaci, of Mifflinburg. When she grows up she wants to be an artist.
Kinley Wagner, 9, is the daughter of Scott and LeeAnn Wagner, of Millmont. When she grows up she wants to be a waitress.
Eight Union County girls between the ages of 5 and 7 will compete for the title of Tiny Tassel.
Sabreana Libby, 7, is the daughter of Audriana Libby, of Mifflinburg.
Delaney Martin, 5, is the daughter of Troy and Jessica Martin, of Millmont.
Willow Nogle, 7, is the daughter of Ashley Kulp and Corey Nogle, of Mifflinburg.
Miley Reiff, 7, is the daughter of Steve and Kelly Reiff, of Millmont.
Abbi Roupp, 7, is the daughter of Sarah and Tristan Roupp, of Lewisburg.
Kylie Thorp, 7, is the daughter of Tiffany and Brock Thorp, of New Columbia.
Ayden Walter, 7, is the daughter of Tyler and Nicole Walter of Mifflinburg.
Shelby Woodling, 5, is the daughter of Patrick and Laurie Woodling of Millmont.
