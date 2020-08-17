INDIANA — Indiana University of Pennsylvania has announced its dean's list for the spring semester.
Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
Local dean’s list students, their hometowns, and are:
• Alyssa Helen Donnelly, Lewisburg, speech-language pathology and audiology.
• Morgan Mae Moran, Lewisburg, biology/ecology, conservation and environmental.
• Gabrielle Angelina Passaniti, Lewisburg, psychology.
• Madison Leigh Machmer, Mifflinburg, physical education and sport/exercise science.
• Sierra Brynn Martin, Mifflinburg, nursing.
• Olivia Renee Boop, Millmont, chemistry education.
• Randall Levi Brininger, Millmont, human resource management.
• Morgan Alyssa Murray, Millmont, criminology.
• Nicole J. Adams, Dalmatia, nursing.
• Kennedy L. Dorman, Elysburg, disability services.
• Malachi Lester Derr-Mosley, Milton, economics.
• Victoria E. Brubaker, Northumberland, speech-language pathology and audiology.
• Kaitlyn Alexa Carey, Northumberland, art education.
• Charles David Aurand, Paxinos, music performance.
• Tristan K. Heim, Paxinos, nursing.
• Abigail Elizabeth Shimock, Paxinos, nursing.
• Greggery Patrik Taylor, Shamokin, health and physical education/K-12 teacher education.
• Nathan A. Dealy, Sunbury, hospitality management.
• Breanna Marie Ebright, Sunbury, physical education and sport/pre-athletic training.
• Tyler Avery Kerstetter, Sunbury, music education.
• Gabriella Sue Scholl, Sunbury, communications media/media production.
• Joshua Christopher Dauberman, Hughesville, criminology.
• Paige E. Haight, Jersey Shore, nursing.
• Hailey Ann Koch, Jersey Shore, nursing.
• Julia Rae Rockwell, Jersey Shore, music.
• Mason C. Zondory, Jersey Shore, management/supply chain management.
• Jay Edward Richards, Montgomery, health and physical education/K-12 teacher education.
• Sophia E. Annicelli, Montoursville, psychology.
• Gabrielle A. Gardner, Montoursville, nursing.
• Brianna M. Herr, Montoursville, nutrition/dietetics.
• Asher J. Rehn, Montoursville, English education.
• Shaelyn K. Bergerstock, Muncy, communications media/media production.
• Maranda F. Garwood, Muncy, music education.
• Madysen Marie Hall, Muncy, psychology.
• Sarah C. Burk, Williamsport, criminology.
• Brandon Allyn Campbell, Williamsport, human resource management.
• Robert A. Hinkal, Williamsport, communications media/media production.
• Noah Wayne Mason, Williamsport, music education.
• Aaron M. Patchin, Williamsport, criminology.
• Annalyssa Roush, Williamsport, nutrition.
• Marian R. Weaver, Williamsport, journalism and public relations.
