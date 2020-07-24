Han named to Boston University dean’s list
BOSTON, Mass. — Christina S. Han, of Lewisburg, has been named to the dean’s list at Boston University for the spring semester.
Each school and college at Boston University has its own criteria for the dean’s list, but students generally must attain a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, or be in the top 30% of their class, as well as carry a full course load as a full time student.
Susquehanna announces award recipients
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has announced awards for valedictorian and outstanding seniors in the Class of 2020, as well as faculty awards for teaching, research and advising.
These awards are normally announced at commencement, which has been delayed until 2021.
Kara Eckert, a biology and Spanish studies major from Boalsburg, has been named valedictorian. Eckert has a cumulative grade point average of 4.0.
The Susquehanna University Alumni Association’s Outstanding Senior Awards are presented to graduating seniors who exemplify Susquehanna’s traditions of achievement, leadership and service.
This year’s awardees are Donovan Gayles, a political science and public policy major from Budd Lake, N.J., and Rachel Sweger, a business administration major and entrepreneurship and innovation minor from Elizabethtown.
Faculty awards were given to: Anna Andes, associate professor of theatre, the Donald D. Housley Teaching Award; Edward Slavishak, professor of history, the John C. Horn Award for Distinguished Scholarship and Creative Activity; and Michael Ozlanski, assistant professor of accounting, the Lawrence A. Lemons Distinguished Advising Award.
Each awardee receives an honorarium and will deliver an address to the Susquehanna community during the 2020-2021 academic year.
Andes earned her bachelor’s degree from Franklin and Marshall College and her doctorate from the University of Colorado Boulder. She joined the Susquehanna faculty in 2010. She also serves as director of the women’s studies minor and co-director of the Czech History + Theatre Global Opportunities program.
Slavishak earned his bachelor’s degree from Carnegie Mellon University and his doctorate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A member of the faculty since 2003, he has recently served as head of the Department of History and chair of the University Theme Selection Committee. He is the Digital Scholarship Program coordinator, co-director the Medical Humanities Initiative, and co-director of the Czech History + Theatre Global Opportunities program.
Ozlanski earned his bachelor’s degree from Susquehanna University and his doctorate from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. He has been a faculty member of the Sigmund Weis School of Business since 2015.
Susquehanna makes top-10 list
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has been named among Pennsylvania’s Top 10 universities by College Magazine.
College Magazine ranked the best colleges in Pennsylvania based on academics, student life, notable alumni, location and life after graduation.
Susquehanna is recognized for its Global Opportunities study abroad program in which students study off campus in a culture different from their own, for at least two weeks or as long as a semester.
Susquehanna was among the first in the nation to require every student to have a cross-cultural experience, followed by scholarly reflection. Even in the face of a global pandemic, when travel has been limited, Susquehanna students are still completing their cross-cultural requirements remotely.
In the fall semester, students whose summer study away experiences were canceled due to the pandemic will complete remote programs with students from the University of Nicosia in Cyprus.
“We’ve been able to capitalize on the strong partnerships we have with overseas universities to offer virtual experiences so students can have peer student-to-student interactions and still have the same preparatory and reflection that they always do,” said Scott Manning, dean of global programs at Susquehanna.
As it has since its inception in 2009, study-away remains a graduation requirement at Susquehanna pinned to a pair of bookended, credit-bearing courses — a seven-week course that prepares students for their cross-cultural experiences and a reflection course tailored to the program’s academic and personal development goals.
Manning views the fall 2020 remote program as a kind of pilot and anticipates expanding virtual offerings moving forward as international travel amid the pandemic remains uncertain.
College Magazine is a guide for college students that features rankings of U.S. colleges, academic advice, college prep, career advice, student health and collegiate dating tips. It began as a print publication from The University of Maryland and has transitioned to an online format.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.