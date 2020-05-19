MILTON — Over the past two months, the Milton and Sunbury Salvation Army corps have distributed approximately 18,000 meals to families in need throughout Northumberland and Union counties.
As part of those meals, Salvation Army Community Coordinator Joel Harris said 300 have been delivered to individuals who couldn't make it to the crops headquarters to pick up the food.
"We've done about 300 senior assists for emergency food provisions," Harris added. "We've (provided meals to) right around 4,000 households.
"They are very significant numbers," he continued. "We redirected all of our tasks to COVID response at the very beginning, starting with when the schools closed."
Harris said the food items which have been given away were either provided to the Salvation Army through Operation BBQ Relief or purchased from Save A Lot, South Williamsport.
Previously, Milton Salvation Army Lt. Jared Starnes explained that the Salvation Army does not pay for food it receives from Operation BBQ Relief as the program is funded through the state.
Starnes also noted that the Milton and Sunbury corps received a combined $115,000 grant from the Degenstein Foundation. The grant was split between the two corps, to assist with purchasing food items for those in need.
While those funds have assisted the Salvation Army through the pandemic, Harris said the two corps are now looking to make sure they have sustainable funds to continue to meet needs after the need for food subsides.
As a result, he said the Milton and Sunbury Salvation Army corps are converting their Needy Family Fund — which assists those in need at Christmas time — into a COVID Relief Fund.
Harris noted that over the past two weeks, the Salvation Army has seen a decrease in the number of people seeking food assistance.
Throughout the last two months, he believes many of those who were seeking food just needed a one-time assist.
"The people (seeking help) from both (Salvation Army) offices have been unique," Harris said. "There haven't been a lot of repeat people, which is key. It's not like we're hitting an expectation where people are constantly looking to us to be a solution."
Among those who have been assisted, Harris said, are families with members unemployed due to the pandemic, but still waiting for their unemployment compensation.
Food has been delivered to families unable to coordinate trips to the supermarket due to having multiple children at home, with schools being closed.
The Salvation Army has worked with other entities to identify individuals and families that may be in need of having food items delivered.
"We've worked with various housing agencies throughout the (two) counties to decrease the amount of travel some at-risk populations may have (to get food)," Harris said. "We've done a couple of deliveries to Sunbury, their housing authorities."
Deliveries have also been made to seniors living in the Watsontown and Milton areas, as well as Union County.
While Harris anticipates the need for food items will be decreasing, he expects the Salvation Army will be seeing more people reaching out for help to pay utility bills or mortgages. That is why the corps are establishing the COVID Fund.
"We're trying to lay the groundwork for after the food isn't a concern and after things start to open back up," Harris explained. "That way we will have funding for the next phase, which is bills and financial assistance."
Currently, the Salvation Army is assessing the criteria for providing funds to those who ask for help.
Donations to the COVID Fund can be made through the Mifflinburg Bank and Trust website, www.mbtc.com or through one of the Savlation Army corps websites, salvationarmymilton.org or salvationarmysunbury.org.
Harris offered thanks to everyone who has been supporting the Salvation Army throughout the pandemic.
"We would like to give a thanks to all the corporate partners, the local businesses that have supported us," he said.
"If anyone is in need, they are welcome to call our office," Harris added.
The Milton Salvation Army can be reached at 570-742-4231. The Sunbury Salvation Army can be reached at 570-286-4131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.