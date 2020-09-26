LEWISBURG — Opening remarks at the latest meeting of the Lewisburg Area School District indicated students, teachers and staff are finding a "rhythm" after only 12 days of the new school year.
But there were also challenges, as building principals later noted in "100 Day Action Plans" at the Thursday night meeting.
Paula Reber, Lewisburg Area High School principal, said administrators were adjusting the health and safety plan as areas of need or concern emerge.
"Before true learning takes place, you have to feel safe and confident in the environment you are in," Reber told school directors. "We are continuing to adjust and adapt."
Weather conditions may preclude long term outdoor lunches, Reber said. Accommodations were being made for well-spaced tables indoors.
Reber added that a online learning models were not only important if a return to remote schooling happens, but also to prepare students for what they will likely find in higher education or employment.
George Drozin, Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School principal, said teachers were taught about new technology before the school year. But additional support would be needed in case the school would need to go to remote learning at some point.
Jeremiah Bennett, Linntown Intermediate School principal, said evaluation of building protocols based on latest COVID guidance was the top job for the administration.
"We just need to keep tabs on it," Bennett said. "We hope it can become more secondary and we can get back to the business of teaching and learning."
Additional diagnostic exams may be needed for students, Bennett said, to see if academic gaps exist due to the early closure in March. He added that two-way hallways have been reinstated, with new decals and tape on the floor to remind students to keep safe distances.
Christian Ruhl, Kelly Elementary School principal, said observation of teachers in classrooms was being done as much as possible. If remote learning was required at some point, he noted it was important to have seen the teachers teach.
Ruhl added that See Saw, an elementary school learning management tool, was proving helpful. Second and third graders, he also observed, were helpful in reminding younger students were to stand.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock said it was important to keep educational goals in mind.
It was noted that "e-school," the online education program which some students are attending, has proven so popular that teachers are in short supply.
"We contract through the (Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit) with a third-party provider," Polinchock said. "They have so much enrollment, they didn't have enough teachers to keep up with it."
The vendor was hiring teachers, but does not have them yet. District substitutes and other classroom teachers were being employed to permit the students to move forward.
"When they are doing their e-school learning, it is self-based, everything is there for them," Polinchock said. "It is just that when they submit theri assignment, if somebody doesn't check it off, they're stuck."
Polinchock said a meeting was planned with the superintendent of the Selinsgrove Area School District to discuss if additional spectators could be allowed at Lewisburg "home" football games. The neighboring district is serving as the site for home games as the long-time venue at Bucknell University was not available in 2020.
Polinchock observed that the Selinsgrove field had plenty of room for fans to be safely distanced. She noted school directors would need to approve any change to the health and safety plan for athletics.
