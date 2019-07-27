WATSONTOWN — What’s being billed as a “significant announcement regarding funding for a new local project” has been scheduled for Monday afternoon at Moran Logistics, 601 Liberty St., Watsontown.
The press conference — announced through the office of Sen. John Gordner (R-27) — had been scheduled for Friday afternoon, but was postponed to Monday just hours before the scheduled announcement.
The notification from Gordner’s office notes that he will be in attendance, along with Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) and local dignitaries.
There has been no indication on what the announcement may involve.
Late last year, 47 acres of land owned by Moran Industries along Eighth Street Drive in Delaware Township was approved for Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ) status, beginning Jan. 1.
Sites granted KOZ status are not charged property taxes for a 10-year period. KOZ status is targeted at underdeveloped or undeveloped properties in order to spur business growth.
Prior to the KOZ status being granted, representatives from Moran said the company would build a 540,000-square-foot warehouse on the site if the status was approved.
In the spring, Watsontown Borough Manager Jay Jarrett announced the borough would be applying for approximately $75,000 in funding to conduct a hydrological study along Tannery Run in the borough. The run flows through the area of the acres granted KOZ status.
Once the study is complete, Jarrett said the borough could apply for additional grant funding to conduct any work which the study recommends be done along Tannery Run.
Jarrett said homes in the area of Matthew and Ninth streets were impacted during an August flash flooding event in which Tannery Run overflowed its banks.
Following the August flooding event, Jeff Stroehmann, who at the time worked as vice president of operations with Moran Industries, noted that a similar storm impacted the neighborhood in 2006.
After that storm, he said Moran worked with the borough and late Rep. Merle Phillips (R-108) to have a hydrology and hydraulics study of the completed on the area.
The study incorporated data that Watsontown had on the area around Matthew Street prior to Morgan building warehouse there. Stroehmann conceded that construction of a warehouse in the area caused changes which exacerbated flooding at that time.
As a result of the study, Stroehmann said Moran carried out a project that was approved by both the Department of Environmental Protection and the Army Corps of Engineers to rebuild the storm channel and correct the problem.
The work included slope reductions, increasing hydraulic capacity, removal of deteriorating stone retaining walls and minimal excavation on both sides of the stream bank.
Stroehmann said the work was carried out in 2007.
Staff writer Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.