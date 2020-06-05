WATSONTOWN — A beeping alarm clock inside of a package being shipped to the Federal Correctional Complex in Allenwood caused the Watsontown Post Office, and a number of streets surrounding the facility, to be shut down Friday afternoon.
Watsontown Police Department Chief Rodney Witherite said his department secured the area as soon as it received notification that a package addressed to a high-ranking staff member at the penitentiary was received at the post office.
“It was two 2-foot boxes, they were from (New York City) to here, to the prison,” Witherite explained, later Friday afternoon. “There was a beeping noise in the one. It was a very suspicious package.”
Witherite said the post office and neighboring borough building were evacuated and locked. The Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section, from Hershey, responded to the scene.
Members of the team, dressed in protective gear, worked throughout the early portion of the afternoon in order to prepare to enter the post office.
A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter was spotted flying over Watsontown early in the afternoon.
“When (the state unit) came, they X-rayed both boxes, with their protective equipment on,” Witherite said. “They evaluated the X-rays and felt they could cut the boxes open.”
Inside, numerous items being sent to an inmate or inmates were found, including an alarm clock which was beeping.
“There were wires in the box, headphones, clothing,” Witherite said, adding that no harmful items were found.
“The United States postal inspector seized the package,” he added. “Whether or not it gets back to the prison, I don’t know.”
Witherite credited all who assisted with the incident, including Watsontown Borough Department of Public Works and the Warrior Run Area Fire Department.
The fire department coordinated fire police and other responders from several of area departments who were assisting with traffic control.
“In those circumstances, you have to err on the side of public safety,” Witherite said. “That’s why we had to evacuate a one-block area, call in EMS and fire, shut down the whole area... It went very, very smoothly. The public was well served today by the response, and the federal side of it too.”
Warrior Run Area Fire Department Chief Doug Funk said fire police and other responders from the Warrior Run area, Milton, White Deer Township, Potts Grove and Turbot Township fire departments assisted with traffic control during the incident. The Northumberland County Department of Public Safety also responded.
Warrior Run Area Fire Department firefighters were also called to stand by at their station along Route 405 at the northern end of Watsontown during the incident.
