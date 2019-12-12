LEWISBURG — Commissioners voted 4-1 Wednesday night to adopt a 2020 budget for the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
The $2,653,923 plan was passed with $26,845, or about 1%, unfunded.
Commissioner Chair Matt Schumacher and Commissioners Char Gray, Jack Malloy of East Buffalo Township and Sue Mahon of Lewisburg voted in favor.
Judith T. Wagner of Lewisburg cast the dissenting vote.
Schumacher explained the unfunded portion represented what would have to be made up if 100% of the budget was adhered to.
“The number we agreed to here is the number we think will actually stay much lower than with Chief (Paul Yost’s) management by the end of (2020),” Schumacher said. “That number in reality could become moot because we’re not going to get within 1% of our final number.”
Wagner, in casting the vote against, was not comfortable with the unfunded number.
However, she later praised Yost for “stellar fiscal management.”
“I have every faith in the chief’s management of finances and the budget,” Wagner said. “He’s done a magnificent job since the inception of this department. We have stayed within our parameters, our goals of when we founded regional police.”
Wagner concluded by noting the department’s officers, staff and commissioners had also done a great job.
Revenue was projected at $1,108,078 from East Buffalo Township (50%) and $1,047,621 from Lewisburg (48%). The department has also budgeted for $93,000 in revenue from enforcement fines for 2020, including $63,000 in ordinance violations and $30,000 in parking ticket revenue.
Spending projections included $108,000 for the chief, $33,000 for a lieutenant and $987,000 for officers. When combined with other wages, reimbursements and costs it came to a total of $1,368,600. Health, life and other insurance expenses were projected at $442,500 with worker’s compensation, auto/property/liability and judgements/damages and deductibles estimated at $140,800.
Solicitor Brian Kerstetter noted that talk at the state level which could result in small municipalities paying for Pennsylvania State Police seemed stronger than ever. However, no funding formula was mentioned.
Kerstetter said a municipality, such as Kelly Township, could pay for PPU supplied by the BVRPD. Schumacher added that services could be supplied under contract the way some local municipalities plan to contract services with Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services.
