DANVILLE — Geisinger announced a new paid leave benefit that gives employees greater flexibility in balancing their careers with family needs. The new offering, which takes effect Sunday, will provide employees with up to two weeks of paid parental leave.
The paid parental leave – a benefit less than 15 percent of hospitals nationally provide – gives new parents time to bond with their growing families upon a child’s arrival through birth, adoption, legal guardianship or foster care. The leave benefit is available to both parents if they both work at Geisinger so that each can have time to meet the needs of a growing family.
Geisinger employees can use this benefit in addition to other paid-time-off benefits that support a work-life balance.
“We recognize that in order to deliver the best care to our communities, we need an outstanding workforce of dedicated employees,” Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, Geisinger’s president and chief excecutive officer. “By continuing to support our employees with benefits like paid leave, it will help us attract and retain talented individuals to our Geisinger family. Ultimately, a dedicated workforce allows us to improve our communities’ health and make care easier.”
The new parental leave benefit will be available to full- and part-time employees who have worked at Geisinger for at least six months.
These enhancements further support Geisinger’s priority to offer its more than 32,000 employees a robust benefits package. Each year, Geisinger invests $40 million in employee merit increases, tuition reimbursement and recognition programs.
“We continuously look for ways to invest in our employees, personally and professionally,” said Ryu. “We understand that employees have commitments beyond those at Geisinger and we want to make it easier for them to participate in these important roles. This enhancement of our benefits package allows us to take care of our Geisinger family members in their many callings in life.”
Geisinger’s entire benefits package includes a variety of programs that support employees’ families, career growth and health. These programs include adoption reimbursement, low medical premiums that cost less than the national average, and reimbursements for college tuition and continuing medical education courses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.