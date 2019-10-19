LEWISBURG — Broadway-style entertainment with food will star in an upcoming fundraiser.
The LAHS Broadway Bistro will start at 6 tonight in the cafeteria at Lewisburg Area High School, 545 Newman Road, Lewisburg. La Primavera Ristorante will cater the event, with food available for $12 per person.
Proceeds will benefit the LAHS spring musical.
Sarah Tiede, director and music teacher, said each student or small group of students was asked to select a number from a musical and perform it. Twenty-six numbers will be performed on a stage amid balloons, candles and other items to add to the ambiance.
“There are perhaps 35 kids performing,” Tiede said. “Some of the numbers you are going to see are songs from Newsies, Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, School or Rock and an assortment from many difference musicals.”
Selections from the classic era of Broadway include “I Could Have Danced All Night” (Emily Alico) and “If I Were a Rich Man” (Jevin Laver), respectively from My Fair Lady and Fiddler on the Roof.
Tiede said Broadway Bistro helps build the student’s confidence for the spring musical. It also lets behind-the-scenes kids do a number and take a bow.
“I have some backstage kids who are doing in-front-of-the-stage performance,” she added. “That helps with some kids who usually don’t have the limelight. They get to come out and do a solo performance.”
The program lists each of the three acts as an “appetizer, entree or dessert.” Students who are between numbers will help out with table service.
The cast in the opening portion includes Ryan Gilmore, Kate Leister, Zoe Scott, “Suzie and Catie,” Maggie Daly, Andrew Nicholls and “Hannah and Hannah.”
Students in the second portion include Sarah Mahoney, Josh Nicholls, Kiran Bedi, Marah Scott, Liam Cummings, Kirsten Kister, Grace Harrison, “Kaitlyn and Erica,” Ryan Shabahang, Sofia Waughen and Alexa Binney.
The concluding portion includes Kiera Breeding, Haley Berge, Ellianna Yarnell, Jevin Laver, Noah Shabahang, Emily Alico and Jonah Carney.
Ensemble numbers include “Go the Distance” from Hercules and “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat” from Guys and Dolls.
