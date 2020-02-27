LEWISBURG — A letter to parents, guardians and staff members of the Lewisburg Area School District was posted Wednesday with guidance for dealing with Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The letter, signed by Superintendent Dr. Steven C. Skalka, contained general guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Though the CDC has not issued specific guidance regarding the virus in schools, it did advise general preparation.
The school district’s letter described Corona virus symptoms as fever, cough and shortness of breath appearing from two to 14 days after exposure. Coughing, sneezing and touching surfaces containing the virus will lead to its spread.
CDC guidance recommended staying at home if sick as well as avoiding close contact with others who are sick and avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth.
Frequent hand washing with soap and water was also recommended. Use of hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content was advised if soap and water was not available.
The CDC did not recommend use of a face mask for protection against COVID-19. However, face masks should be worn by people with symptoms showing and health care or people taking care of someone in a close setting.
Cleaning products, the letter noted, should be effective in killing the Coronavirus. Lysol brand spray and disinfecting wipes were also recommended.
Other common-sense measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 or any virus included cleaning and disinfecting objects and surfaces frequently touched as well as covering coughs and sneezes. Tissues used after a sneeze or coughing should be discarded immediately.
To date, Skalka noted that absences from school were nothing out of the ordinary. He urged continued vigilance in cleaning and disinfecting.
Meantime, Mike Ferlazzo, Bucknell University spokesperson, said the university is monitoring the situation and will reach out to campus constituents as needed. No Bucknell students have been diagnosed with Coronavirus nor have study abroad programs been suspended.
The university has posted a web page with many of the same CDC guidelines as in the school district’s letter.
It added that people who either have recently traveled to China or been near someone who has traveled and is showing symptoms should first call a health care professional to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19.
Bucknell Student Health will work with local health officials if a case is confirmed on campus. CDC and local Department of Health guidelines for monitoring, testing and isolation procedures would be followed.
