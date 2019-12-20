NEW COLUMBIA — White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company Deputy Chief Gary Fisher describes the sights he first encountered at Wednesday’s 60-vehicle pileup on Interstate 80 in White Deer Township as being “overwhelming.” At the same time, he is lauding first responders for the work they did on scene.
Fisher said the call for the crash, which occurred at mile marker 202 westbound, was first dispatched at 1:07 p.m.
“I got on scene about a half hour into it,” Fisher said. “I was down below Lewisburg (when the call came in). When I heard all the bad things that were going there, I felt I needed to get there to help our guys out.
“It was like jumping into a hornets nest,” he said, of his arrival on scene. “It was overwhelming with everything that was going on.”
Pennsylvania State Police confirmed two people were killed in the crash, which involved approximately 60 vehicles and injured multiple people.
Fisher said White Deer’s rescue and ambulance were the first emergency vehicles to arrive on scene.
“The officer of our rescue, he made the call and got extra help on the way,” Fisher said. “Numerous reports were coming in of all the vehicles crashing and there was entrapment.”
In addition to White Deer Township, Fisher said firefighters from the Warrior Run area, Milton, Turbot Township, Lewisburg, New Berlin and Mifflinburg were called to the scene. Multiple ambulances were also dispatched.
The responders immediately encountered challenges due to so many vehicles blocking the roadway.
“We concentrated on the matter at hand and that was getting the entrapped people out of the vehicles,” Fisher said. “There were three separate entrapments.”
Reaching some of those victims proved challenging.
Because of the vehicles blocking the roadway, Fisher said the department’s rescue truck was unable to reach the trapped vehicles.
“Once they got to a certain point, there was no way they could get around (the wreckage),” Fisher said. “Our hydraulic system (used for extrication tools on the rescue) couldn’t reach.
“(Firefighters) had to take all the portable equipment they could handle to the areas that needed extrication,” he continued. “They walked everything in from there. That presents a challenge. It takes at least two people to take a hydraulic pump, plus stabilization equipment, rescue struts.”
Fisher said one of the patients was heavily entrapped within their vehicle.
“A lot of (the extrication) had to be done with electric sawzalls,” Fisher said. “They had to cut and remove a lot of material to get into the patient, to get him out.”
The firefighters worked side-by-side with medical personnel from Evangelical Community Hospital.
“We had a medic that was in charge of the EMS side of it,” Fisher said. “He was coordinating, telling me how many ambulances he needed, how many extra medics he needed.”
He said the medics also had to keep a close eye on everyone who was on scene.
“We had several walking wounded (patients) walking through the scene,” Fisher said. “We had EMS scouring the whole accident scene, checking everybody out, one, two three times.”
He praised all of the responders who were working on the scene.
“A lot of us that are in this service have been in it a long time,” Fisher said. “A lot of us know one another. We try to train with the neighboring departments whenever we can.
“When the chips are on the table, everyone comes together,” he continued. “We got the people out and got them medical attention. Everybody worked well together. We did what needed to be done.”
Fisher said firefighters were initially on scene for about six hours. The White Deer Township department was called back to the scene later Wednesday evening, at the request of crews that were cleaning up the wreckage.
According to Fisher, a small fire was sparked in one vehicle as crews were cleaning up. The crews also wanted the fire department on hand due to a potentially hazardous material in one of the vehicles.
Fisher said his department spent an additional two hours standing by on scene Wednesday night.
He noted that the Department of Environmental Protection was also on scene conducting monitoring due to fuel leaking from a number of the vehicles.
