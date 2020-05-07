SUNBURY — Due to COVID-19 and regulations set by the state of Pennsylvania regarding large gatherings, Spyglass Ridge Winery is currently in the process of rescheduling several events and/or preparing for cancellation of any events.
Here is a complete list of currently scheduled events and their status at this time:
• June 6, Live United Live Music Festival rescheduled for Aug. 29. No refunds are being given for this event. Tickets purchased will be valid for the rescheduled date.
• June 13, Jeff Dunham Seriously?!, postponed to a date to be determined. No refunds are being given at this time for this event. Tickets purchased will be valid for the rescheduled date.
• June 20, Third Eye Blind postponed to a date to be determined. No refunds are being given at this time for this event. Tickets purchased will be valid for the rescheduled date.
• July 25, Black Jacket Symphony/Marc Martel, on schedule.
• Aug. 1, Steve Miller Band, Canceled. The band has scheduled its entire 2020 tour. Tickets for this event will be refunded automatically.
• Aug. 22, Blues Traveler/JJ Grey, on schedule.
• Aug. 22, Get the Led Out, on schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.