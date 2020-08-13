EXCHANGE — Two people died Thursday, Aug. 13, as a result of injuries sustained in a crash which occurred at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the intersection of Route 54 and Whitehall Road, Limestone Township, Montour County.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn issued a press release which said Margaret Smith, 70, of Williamsport, died at 1:58 p.m. Thursday as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash.
Sandra Hoffman, 78, of Milton, died at 8 p.m. Thursday as a result of the injuries she sustained in the crash. Lynn is investigating both deaths.
Pennsylvania State Police previously issued a release which said the crash occurred as a 2014 Jeep Compass driven by Ward Bennett, 73, of Williamsport, was traveling north on Whitehall Road, prior to its intersection with Route 54.
The Jeep failed to stop at a posted stop sign and was struck by a 2019 Hyundai Tuscon, which was being driven east on Route 54 by Hoffman.
According to troopers, the Jeep then traveled off the roadway, and overturned in a corn field. The Hyundai came to rest just off of the roadway.
Bennett and two passengers in his vehicle, David Smith, 50, and Margaret Smith, both of Williamsport, were transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment injuries
According to troopers, Bennett and David Smith were belted, while Margaret Smith was not belted.
Bennett was cited with stop and yield signs.
Hoffman, who was belted, was also transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
In the initial release by Pennsylvania State Police, all involved were listed as sustaining suspected minor injuries.
Emergency responders worked on scene for about 30 minutes to free individuals trapped inside of the Jeep as a result of the crash.
