Warrior Run continuing back-to-school preparations

TURBOTVILLE — Families of students in the Warrior Run School District are being advised to have a backup plan for child care in place in the event that the district experiences a short- or long-term closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the district is still on course to begin in-person instruction for the 2020-2021 school year on Thursday, Aug. 20.
To date, Hack said the families of all but approximately 100 students have responded to a survey asking the method in which they wish to have their child educated this year.
Of those who have responded, approximately 80% — or 1,100 students — will be sending their students to the school buildings, Hack said.
In addition, 175 students will be participating in the district's real-time online learning option, 70 will be attending Warrior Run's cyber school and 30 children will be homeschooled.
"We're still encouraging parents to have plans in the event there is a short-term or long-term closure, or if the district is forced to change to a hybrid or alternating schedule," Hack said. "Our intention at this point is to offer five days of instruction (in person, each week)."
He noted that he is encouraging families to have a plan in place because the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic have been constantly changing.
Currently, he said the district is in the process of finalizing student schedules for the new school year.
"We are wrapping up survey results and trying to balance classroom sizes," Hack said. "In classrooms that students are not able to be 6-feet apart, students will have to wear face coverings."
For those students, he said breaks will be built into the schedule so they can remove their face coverings.
Per the terms of the district's Health and Safety Plan, face coverings must be worn throughout the day when social distancing guidelines cannot be followed. The coverings are also required when students are on buses.
High school Principal Marc Walter said during a recent board meeting that 82% of the classrooms in the school can be configured in a manner that will not require students to wear masks when seated at their desks.
Hack said there's not quite as much flexibility in desk spacing in the elementary and middle schools.
In a separate matter, Hack said the district is always in need of individuals to add to its list of potential substitute teachers.
Over the past 10 years, he said the district has seen a decline in the number of available substitutes due to not as many individuals entering the education field.
"At this point, we've not seen a decline in substitutes due to the coronavirus and the reopening of schools," Hack said. "We certainly want to be prepared for any situation that may occur throughout the school year."
He said substitutes must have a four-year degree in education unless they've participated in a Guest Teacher program operated by the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU).
Through that program, Hack said individuals with bachelor's degrees can receive a certification to serve as a substitute by completing a two-day training program through CSIU.
"The Guest Teacher program has been an outstanding resource for our region and our district," Hack said. "We've seen many successes with those individuals (who complete the program). They bring a different perspective to the classroom."
He noted that Warrior Run does guarantee some substitutes they will have 140 days of work in the district.
"Sometimes substitutes would like to have a set schedule," Hack said. "We provide that opportunity."
The district also offers flexibility, calling substitutes just when needed to fill in.
"The value of subs is enormous," Hack said. "We can continue some level of continuity in educational programming."
For more information on substituting, call Warrior Run at 570-649-5138 or visit the district's website, wrsd.org.
