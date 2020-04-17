DANVILLE — Of the approximately 10,000 people who have been tested for COVID-19 throughout the Geisinger Health System, 14 to 15% have tested positive for the virus.
Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger president and CEO, shared that statistic during a virtual press conference he held Friday afternoon.
Of those who tested positive for the virus, Ryu said the majority were able to go home and self isolate.
“We’ve seen about 250, or so, require hospitalization, of the 1,400 to 1,500 who tested positive,” he said. “We’ve been able to discharge, so far, 120 patients.”
Of Geisinger’s 27,000 employees, Ryu said 84 have tested positive for COVID-19.
“It roughly mirrors what’s going on in the community,” he said, adding that the majority of those employees who tested positive contracted the virus outside of the workplace.
Ryu said the health system has partnered with area hotels, as well as Bloomsburg University, to provide temporary housing for some Geisinger employees.
“There are scenarios where staff are concerned about bringing this (virus) into their home,” Ryu said. “There are scenarios where staff may have been exposed.”
He said providing temporary lodging for employees potentially impacted by the virus has been a “huge way” to support employees and “work hand-in-hand with partners in the community.”
Rather than furloughing employees, Ryu said Geisinger has thus far opted to redeploy workers in order to best meet the system’s needs.
On April 25, he said the health system will be reevaluating its current staffing needs.
“In the event that we can’t redeploy folks, I think it would be a case of drawing vacation time... or unpaid leave, some combination of that,” Ryu said. “The focus is let’s try to redeploy our folks. There’s a lot of need.”
He also noted that the virus impacts different areas of the country — and different parts of Geisinger’s coverage area — in different ways.
“What’s happening in New York, what’s happening in Philadelphia is different than our area,” Ryu said. “Just because it’s leveling off in our area doesn’t mean it’s time to celebrate here.”
He noted that the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties are continuing to rise.
“We think the rate of climb may be slowing down, but it’s still too early to say,” Ryu said.
In the Lewisburg, Danville and Bloomsburg areas, he believes the cases will peak three to four weeks after the peak hits in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.
“There may be some early indicators that the northeast is leveling off,” Ryu said. “When you are consistently adding new cases into the mix, I personally don’t feel comfortable saying we’ve seen the worst of this thing. I think we are still going to see the worst in front of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.