LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Manager William Lowthert announced Thursday that borough government would continue in special operations mode until at least Sunday, May 10.
The situation would be reevaluated, Lowthert wrote, but special operations mode would continue with the following efforts to comply with the governor’s directions and the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH).
• Borough refuse collection would continue per the normal schedule.
• First quarter (January/February/March) refuse bills would be mailed to property owners during the first week of May. Payments may be mailed or placed in the silver drop box on the South Fifth Street side of the Borough Office Building.
• Lewisburg Borough Office and Public Works Buildings will continue to be closed to the public.
• The Wolfe Field Athletic Complex, Recycling Center, and the brush pile would remain closed.
• The Kidsburg and D.F. Green fields and playground would remain closed.
• All parking restrictions associated with posted street cleaning days, metered parking, and the municipal parking lots will stay lifted, except for handicap parking requirements.
Social distancing among residents and visitors was strongly encouraged.
The borough will begin undertaking some urgent maintenance activities and limited street sweeping in an effort to keep the storm sewer system clear of debris.
The borough will continue to maintain minimal staffing levels to respond to the critical needs. Staff will be available by phone or email from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Hard copy items can be brought to the office via the silver drop box.
Call 570-523-3614 or email office@lewisburgborough.org for more information.
