MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Borough Council left organizers of a proposed Mifflinburg Pride event to consider options other than what they first sought.
Mayor David Cooney said discussions began Monday and involved Anne Coyne, co-organizer, Mifflinburg’s chief of police and others.
Cooney said Coyne and the group first wanted to use the area of Fourth and Chestnut streets. Cooney said he could not approve it for safety reasons.
“The previous protest was there “ Cooney said. “But as we watched it unfold, we realized what a terribly dangerous place it is to have pedestrians standing within inches of vehicles going by at 25 mph.”
Organizers also explored using Mifflinburg Community Park for the event which was likely to attract around 400 people.
Cooney said borough council denied the request for use of the park because the size of the gathering exceeded the governor’s limit of 250 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers claimed many from their group were locked out of the online meeting. Alan Page, borough solicitor, explained some were not registered in time, as was outlined on the borough website.
Cooney said options were suggested.
“I had given some suggestions (Monday) to (Coyne) with regard to exploring some privately owned parcels, “ Cooney said. “Shopping centers, churches, places where they would still have good exposure along Route 45 and still not have to worry about getting run over by a car.”
Co-organizer Sarah Wochele, of Green New Deal Lewisburg, said stakeholders were discussing their options after the Tuesday council meeting.
The Mifflinburg Pride event was initially announced as a rally of solidarity after a sign which contained a message deemed offensive to the LGBTQ community was posted at a local grocery store. The sign was soon removed according to the store owner.
