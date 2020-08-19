MILTON — One day after reporting that 13 residents of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have died of COVID-19, the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday announced a National Guard team has been deployed to assist with the situation at the center.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Secretary of Human Services Teresa Miller issued a press release Wednesday evening outlining the multiple steps their agencies are taking to assist with the COVID-19 outbreak at the center.
“First and foremost, our shared goal is to protect the residents and staff at the facility — and all long-term care facilities in the commonwealth — as we battle COVID-19,” Levine said. “The Department of Health took another step to help Milton by placing a temporary manager at the facility to ensure proper infection control procedures are being followed and that the operators of the facility are doing their job to protect residents and staff. Keeping this virus out of nursing homes is on all of us, and we must all do our part — starting with wearing a mask when we are around other people.”
The Pennsylvania National Guard — at the direction of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) — sent a team to the center Wednesday to conduct an assessment, and provide training and testing on personal protective equipment (PPE). A second team will be sent Thursday to provide 24-hour staffing support for the next five days. Their support will include housekeeping and food services to support the Department of Health’s mission.
The temporary manager, Senior Health Care Solutions of Scranton, was placed as a result of a regulatory action taken by the Department of Health due to deficiencies found at the facility, and will remain in place until the department determines it is no longer necessary, the press release said.
The deficiencies found were not specified in the release.
The temporary manager reports to the Department of Health. The department will pay the fees and costs for the temporary management from the state’s civil monetary penalty fund. However, the Milton center still remains responsible for all expenses in maintaining the operation of the facility, including, payroll, food costs, medications and supplies, payment for contracted services, facility lease, operation and maintenance costs, liability insurance and other operational costs.
Based on test results received by the department, the first linked cases were identified on Aug. 3. Milton completed its mandated universal testing on July 9, with no positive cases. Since the first cases were identified on Aug. 3, there have been at least 109 cases and 13 deaths identified at the facility, the release said.
To assist the operators of Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation center, the Wolf Administration also has:
• Worked with the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman to prioritize protection of residents’ rights and quality of care for all residents through mitigation and response efforts.
• Provided early consultation to the facility, including a review of infection control guidance, cohorting, personal protective equipment (PPE), on Aug. 3.
• Ensured the center was in contact with the Regional Response Health Collaboration Program (RRHCP). Geisinger Health System is the RRHCP and first contact was on Aug. 4. Geisinger was first on site on Aug. 4 and has worked with Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation staff and leadership on proper use and fitting of PPE, cohorting of COVID-positive and exposed residents, care management of patients who are not positive or exposed to COVID, and testing, among others. Geisinger has been on site regularly since the first contact and continues to provide support with nurse educators and infection prevention specialists.
• Provided staffing assistance through DOH’s contractor, General Healthcare Resources (GHR) since Aug. 8.
• Performed a site visit with DOH’s Healthcare Acquired Infection (HAI) team, DHS and Geisinger on Aug. 11 and Aug. 18.
• Remained in daily contact with the facility since the outbreak was identified.
• Provided nearly 3,600 masks, 4,000 gloves, 700 gowns, 100 face shields and 50 pieces of eyewear since the beginning of the pandemic.
