HARRISBURG — Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27) will be hosting a live Tele Town Hall event to address concerns related to the COVID-19 outbreak at 1 p.m. Friday, April 10.

It will include experts in different fields, allowing for questions to be answered on a wide range of health, social programs and business-related questions. Participants are scheduled to include: Dr. Gerald Maloney, Chief Medical Officer of Geisinger Hospitals; Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way; and Doug Wilburn, Director of Business Finance Programs, SEDA-Council of Governments.

At the time of the event, all land lines within the 27th Senatorial District will receive a telephone call from Gordner, inviting the recipient to participate. If they choose to do so, they would simply stay on the line.

If a resident would like to register a cell phone number to be a part of the event, they are encouraged to visit www.senatorgordner.com and click on the Tele Town Hall button on the main page.