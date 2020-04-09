HARRISBURG — Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27) will be hosting a live Tele Town Hall event to address concerns related to the COVID-19 outbreak at 1 p.m. Friday, April 10.

It will include experts in different fields, allowing for questions to be answered on a wide range of health, social programs and business-related questions. Participants are scheduled to include: Dr. Gerald Maloney, Chief Medical Officer of Geisinger Hospitals; Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way; and Doug Wilburn, Director of Business Finance Programs, SEDA-Council of Governments.

At the time of the event, all land lines within the 27th Senatorial District will receive a telephone call from Gordner, inviting the recipient to participate.  If they choose to do so, they would simply stay on the line.

If a resident would like to register a cell phone number to be a part of the event, they are encouraged to visit www.senatorgordner.com and click on the Tele Town Hall button on the main page.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.