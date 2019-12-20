MILTON — Roberta Nickles has been volunteering with the Milton Salvation Army’s Christmas distribution for about 20 years. She gets a special feeling each year she gives of her time to help out.
“This is what the Salvation Army is all about, helping the needy,” she said.
Thursday marked the Milton Salvation Army’s annual distribution of gifts and food items to families in need.
Valerie Harris, the Salvation Army’s office manager, said the Milton corps was able to provide for 135 area families through this year’s distribution.
“We had a lady that asked for bikes for both of her children,” Nickles said, adding that a donor purchased both of the bicycles needed.
“That’s what makes it all worthwhile,” Nickles said.
Harris said families in need were able to apply for assistance in the fall. Those applications were reviewed by Salvation Army volunteers.
“The families receive a turkey, a pie, the side ingredients to make a meal,” Harris said.
Families with children 12 and under also receive a bag filled with gifts for the children.
“All of the gifts that are provided, they are donated,” Harris said. “It’s a real blessing to have so many people help out.”
She noted that the items are primarily donated by businesses and organizations.
Don Whitesel, a member of the Susquehanna Motorcycle Club, was volunteering with the distribution. He also coordinates a toy run which the club holds annually to benefit the Salvation Army’s distribution.
“At the beginning of November, we distributed (donation) barrels to local businesses,” he explained.
In early December, Whitesel said the motorcycle club collected the barrels.
“We had 13 barrels full, we also had some cash donations,” Whitesel said. “We love kids. We do anything for kids and veterans.”
In addition to the motorcycle club and Salvation Army staff and volunteers, members of the Milton Area High School’s National Honor Society were also assisting with the distribution.
Milton Salvation Army Lt. Kirsten Starnes offered thanks to everyone who made Thursday’s distribution possible.
“We are very, very thankful for the outpouring of support from the community of toys and donations,” she said. “This is making a huge impact on the lives of youth in Milton.”
She noted that nearly every family who requested a bicycle for their child received one, thanks to the donations provided.
“It’s amazing to me we very rarely have to purchase anything because the community provides so much,” Starnes said. “This is a huge blessing.”
She said the distribution helps to showcase the Salvation Army’s work in the community.
“It’s important for parents to know that this community cares,” Starnes said. “There is a helping hand if you fall on hard times.”
The Milton Salvation Army provided a list of businesses and organizations which supported the distribution. They included Susquehanna Motorcycle Club, First Presbyterian Church, Oak Grove Church, Playworld Systems, Susquehanna Community Bank, United States Penitentiary Lewisburg, Geisinger Medical Center, USG, Bethany United Methodist Church, Milton Steel, Jersey Mikes, Guardians of Hope and Toys for Tots.
