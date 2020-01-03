Milton Public Library 541 Broadway, Milton 570-742-7111; www.miltonpalibrary.org Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays
• Story Time STEAM, 11:30 a.m. Mondays. For children ages 2 to 5.
• Cyber Monday, 2 to 6 p.m. Mondays. Assistance with technology is available.
• Board meetings, 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
• Song and Story with Nancy, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. For children 18 months to 3 years.
• Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. For children up to age 5.
• Paws and Pals, 10:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month. For children up to age 5.
• Fun and Games, 10:30 a.m. Fridays. For children 18 months to 3 years.
• Life-Sized Candy Land, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
• Crafters’ Corner, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
• Adult Reading Group, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Discussing “Straight Man” by Richard Russo.
• Lego Club, 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday. For ages 5 and up.
• Reader’s Theater, 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13. For ages 7 to 10.
• Crazy 8s Mystery Math, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
• Cookbook Book Club, noon Thursday, Jan. 21.
• My Doll and Me Are Engineers, 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 25. For children ages 7 and up.
• Chinese New Year Celebration, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
• Fundraising Night at Wendy’s, 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Wendy’s Lewisburg. A portion of all sales will be donated to the library.
• Travels with Carlee, 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. Celebrating Australia Day. For students in grades one through six.
• PA CareerLink mobile career center visit, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
———
Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library 20 Church St., McEwensville 570-538-1381; www.montgomeryhouselibrary.org Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays
• Exam Cram, 6 to 8 p.m., the first Monday of each month.
• Do It Yourself Pinterest Club, 6 to 8 p.m. on the third Monday of each month.
• Baby Classes, 11 a.m. Tuesdays.
• Pre-K Classes, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
• Quilting, 6 p.m. Thursdays.
• Board of directors meetings, 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month.
———
Degenstein Community Library 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury 17801 www.degensteinlibrary.org Hours: 1 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (September through June) and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (July-August) Saturdays
• Chair aerobics class, 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.
• Toddler Story Time, 10 a.m. Fridays. For children ages 1 and 2.
• Mother Goose on the Loose, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, music, movement and rhymes for babies to 3-year-olds.
• Preschool Story Time, 10 a.m. Wednesdays. For children ages 3 to 5.
———
Herr Memorial Library 500 Market St., Mifflinburg 570-966-0831; www.unioncountylibraries.org Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; closed Fridays, Sundays
• Evening Cross-Stitch Class, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays.
• Special Stitches Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Baby Discover, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Toddler/Preschool Discover, 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Preschool Discover, 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Thursday’s Threads Cross-Stitch Class, 10 a.m. Thursdays.
• Game On for Teens, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
• Toddler/Preschool Discover, 10:45 a.m. Thursdays.
• Learn Your New Tech Gadget, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
• Chair Yoga, noon Wednesday.
• Safari So Good Stuffed Animal Workshop, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
• Board Game Cafe, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
———
West End Library 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton 570-922-4773; www.unioncountylibraries.org Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays Summer hours: July 6 through Sept. 7: 10 a.m to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; closed Wednesdays, Sundays
• Discover, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. For children through age 5.
• My Plate, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
• Kids Can Do It, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
• Live Your Best Life: A Free Program to Help You Manage Your Health Conditions, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.
• Mah Jongg, 1 to 3 p.m. today and Fridays, Jan. 17 and 31.
• West End Crafters, 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 10 and 24.
• Beginner Crochet, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
• West End Readers, 6:30 p.m. Monday.
• Learn Your New Tech Gadget, 5 p.m. Thursday.
• STEM Nite, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Cooking with Friends, 6 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
———
The Public Library For Union County 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg 570-523-1172; www.unioncountylibraries.org Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays
• Knitting, 10:30 a.m. Mondays.
• Conversational Spanish, 7 p.m. Mondays.
• Preschool Discover, 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
• Mah Jongg, 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
• Toddler Discover, 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
• Zen meditation, 10 a.m. Thursdays. Led by Ed Oberholtzer.
• RU Curious, 2 p.m. Thursdays.
• Baby Discover, 11 a.m. Fridays.
• Sensory Night for Kids, 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month.
• Beginning American Sign Language, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. For children ages 5 to 12.
• Knitting, noon Monday and Mondays, Jan. 13 and 27.
• 3D Printer Freestyle, 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and Monday, Jan. 13.
• Lego Night, 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Dungeons and Dragons Roleplaying Group, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Saturday, Jan. 18.
• Sensory Night, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
• Bringing a Bit of Dairy to the Library, 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Presented by SUN Area Dairy Princess Khristyn Maurer.
• Learn Your New Tech Gadget, 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27.
• Creative Writing Workshop, 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27.
• Family Game Night, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
