Misericordia University
DALLAS TOWNSHIP — The Misericordia University Board of Trustees has appointed Kathleen Cieplak Owens, Ph.D., to serve as president of the institution for the 2020-21 academic year.
She is president emerita of Gwynedd Mercy University in Lower Gwynedd Tonwship, where she served as president from 2002 until her retirement in August 2017.
Earlier in her higher education career, Cieplak Owens served as vice president of academic affairs at Saint Francis University in Loretto, as well as dean and professor in the College of Arts and Sciences at Lewis University. She received her doctoral and Bachelor of Science degrees from Loyola University Chicago, and her master’s degree from DePaul University in Chicago, Ill.
Cieplak Owens will replace Thomas J. Botzman, Ph.D., as president of Misericordia University. He has accepted the president’s position at the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio.
The search for Misericordia’s president for 2021-2022 and beyond will begin in late summer as the Board of Trustees will conduct a national search to select Botzman’s long-term successor.
Cieplak Owens currently resides in the Chicago area with her husband, Don Zamborsky.
PPL Electric Utilities
ALLENTOWN — PPL Electric Utilities has already suspended service terminations for non-payment and waived late fees until further notice, and has announced a host of programs available to help income-eligible customers during the pandemic and beyond.
“The financial impact of this health crisis is significant for some customers,” said Lori Mueller, PPL’s vice president of customer services. “For a family who’s struggling because of job loss or other pandemic-related issues, utility bill assistance can help make a difference. We want our customers to know about the programs that are available and how they can apply for that help.”
Programs include:
• OnTrack: A payment plan that offers debt forgiveness and a lower fixed monthly payment to customers who qualify.
• LIHEAP: A federal program that provides cash and crisis grants to eligible customers.
• Budget Billing: Averages a customer’s electric use over the entire year and then smooths out bills so it’s more predictable.
• Payment Arrangements: Customers who qualify can set up flexible payment arrangements that work for them.
• Bill due date: Customers can pick the monthly due date of their bill to better fit with their income schedule.
Operation HELP is also available for qualifying customers. It’s a PPL Electric Utilities fund that offers grants to help customers pay their energy bills, including their electric bill. The program is funded by donations from customers, PPL and its employees.
The PPL Foundation recently donated $500,000 to Operation HELP to support customers dealing with temporary hardships as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
UPMC Susquehanna
WILLIAMPSORT — UPMC in the Susquehanna region donated $5,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in honor of National Doctors’ Day, held annually on March 30.
The funds will be directed to the food bank’s Health Innovations Program which connects its emergency feeding network and consumers served by these programs with members of the medical community to promote health, wellness, and nutrition education.
In a letter to providers, Don Owrey, chief operating officer for UPMC in the Susquehanna region, thanked the organizations’ medical professionals for their dedication and commitment in meeting the diverse health care needs of our community.
“Our providers have adapted to tremendous change this past year as we implemented a new electronic health record and telemedicine services,” said Owrey. “Now they’re working the frontlines of the health care crisis currently affecting our nation. None the less, they stand strong to build a brighter, healthier future for the residents of northcentral Pennsylvania.”
For more information about the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s Health Innovations Program, visit centralpafoodbank.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.