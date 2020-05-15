BERWICK — The Women’s Giving Circle (WGC) of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation (CSCF) recently awarded $20,000 to nonprofit organizations during its competitive grantround. The awards were granted through the Women’s Giving Circle Fund of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation.
The Women’s Giving Circle empowers, connects, and inspires women and girls by supporting initiatives and resources that better their lives. The WGC focused its funding on organizations that invest in programs and projects supporting women and girls across the region.
Grant recipients include:
• A&B Children’s Theatre: Keri’s Kretive Dance Center, $925.
• AGAPE Love from Above to Our Community: Women in Need (WIN) Program, $1,750.
• Beyond Violence Inc.: Women’s Empowerment Group, $1,000.
• Bundles of Blessings Diaper Ministry: Bundles of Blessings, $1,000.
• Caring Communities for AIDS: SCORE Conference, $500.
• Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit: Belong to Success with ASCENT, $1,000.
• Eos Therapeutic Riding Center: New Saddles and Therapeutic Saddle Pads, $1,125.
• Girls on the Run Central PA: Financial Assistance and Capacity Building, $1,000.
• HandUP Foundation: Renewed Hope Self-Enrichment Program, $1,500.
• Montour Area Recreation Commission: Girls ROC (Girls Riding Outside Camp) Mountain Bike Camp, $500.
• Orangeville Public Library: Empowering Books for Girls, $500.
• Regional Engagement Center (REC): Youth Yoga and Mindfulness, $500.
• Shape of Justice, Inc.: Lower Luzerne Expansion, $1,000.
• Soroptimist International of Snyder, Union and Northumberland (SUN) Counties: Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls 2020-21, $1,000.
• The Arc Susquehanna Valley: All-Abilities Women’s Empowerment Symposium, $500.
• The Children’s Museum Inc.: A Sense of Normalcy: Respite at the Children’s Museum, $1,200.
• Transitions of PA: Financial Assistance for Formerly Homeless Survivors of Domestic Violence, $2,000.
• Union-Snyder Community Action Agency: Wheels for Women, $3,000.
