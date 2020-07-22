MIFFLINBURG — The upcoming special board meeting of the Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD) will be held online only.
An agenda and instructions for attending the MASD board meeting for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 via Zoom will be posted on the district website (www.mifflinburg.org).
The was meeting, originally planned to include in-person attendance, was called to present a school health and safety plan to directors.
