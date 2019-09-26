SUNBURY — A simple appreciation for wine led Ryan and Tracey Bonney from the suburbs of Philadelphia to the countryside of Upper Augusta Township — and into a vineyard of their own.
The Bonneys, along with eight members of their extended families, own Whispering Oaks Vineyard, which officially opened just three years ago and is well on its way to making a stellar mark in the world of wine-making.
“We had an itch to start our own business,” Ryan said.
He and his wife both worked full-time jobs but wanted something new. They sought advice from Tracey’s father, Glenn Cunningham, a businessman who owned several acres along Route 61.
“We had lots of ideas,” Ryan said, “and Glenn was our adviser. He’d tell us what he thought of them.”
Vacations to the Finger Lakes region of New York helped the Bonneys foster an interest in wine-making and, back home in Pennsylvania, Ryan “bought some books and followed recipes” to make his own wine using grape juice he purchased.
“We use the same recipes now for our Chambourcin and Apple Cider wines as we did that first time,” he said.
“People enjoyed it,” Ryan said of the first 15-gallon batch of wine he made and that reaction helped solidify the decision to create Whispering Oaks.
In 2018, the first year Whispering Oaks put its wines into competition at the state Farm Show in Harrisburg, the White Chambourcin was one of the vineyard’s three wines to win a gold medal and the Apple Cider Wine won a bronze.
Last January, both of those wines won bronzes and the vineyard also earned a gold, two silvers and five more bronze medals for the 10 wines it entered.
In November, the family will select which wines they want to enter in the next Farm Show competition. “We’re planning on entering 10 wines again,” said Ryan, adding that other competitions likely will be in Whispering Oaks’ future, such as one conducted by the state Wine Association.
Moving forward
In 2010, the owners put in a driveway and started planting the grapevines. The family chose to plant five hybrid varietals of wine grapes — Chambourcin, Catawba, Cayuga White, Traminette and Vignole.
“The hybrids are crosses that grow good on the East Coast,” said Ryan, who is the vintner, the one who creates the actual recipes for the wines and makes them.
In 2015, the family collected its first harvest of grapes and used them to produce their first batch of wine.
At first, the Bonneys had the basement of their home licensed as a winery, so they could produce wine there, while the actual venue was being constructed. In May 2016, the building was up. A month later, it hosted its first wedding and, by fall of that year, the wine-making process had moved there.
Helpful teachers
Learning how to grow grapevines and care for them, when and how to harvest grapes and then how to turn the grapes into wine has presented a “learning curve” for Ryan, who graduated from Penn State University with a degree in wildlife and fisheries science and also attended culinary school. He gained knowledge from a variety of sources — books, online sites and pages, other wineries and the company that sold the vines he planted. Staff from the other local wineries were especially friendly and helpful, he said.
Sometimes, it’s the customers who educate. For instance, last year, Ryan created a cranberry wine, intending to have it available for buyers who wanted to add it to their Thanksgiving dinner tables. But the July batch sold out within three months, well shy of the November holiday.
“We’ve tripled the amount (of cranberry wine) this year,” he said.
Return appearances
This October, Whispering Oaks will bring back — for the third year — its Tatawba, a blend of Chambourcin and Catawba grapes. The wine sports a special label to commemorate breast cancer awareness and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition.
“We have 16 kinds of wine now,” Ryan said. “We’re looking at bringing some kinds back and adding others.” One of the new wines is called Deep Roots Rose and is a combination of Concord and Cayuga White grapes. The vintner also wants to tweak a recipe for peach wine and possibly reintroduce it next year.
Not all of the wines are created using exclusively the grapes that grow on Whispering Oaks’ 2 acres.
“We source juices from other wineries,” Ryan said, mentioning Mazza Vineyards in North East, a town in northwestern Pennsylvania. “In a good year, our vineyard can produce up to 10,000 bottles of wine per season.”
Now, just three years after the doors opened, the vineyard also presents itself as a venue for hosting private events such as weddings, reunions and birthday parties, corporate meetings and other gatherings. Its wines are sold on-site and also at three area microbreweries — Isle of Que Brewing Co., Selinsgrove; Rock God Brewing Co., Danville; and Eclipse Craft Brewing Co., Sunbury.
“One of our goals is to get into more breweries,” he said.
Live music is performed at the venue from May through October. On Sunday, Oct. 6, a special event named Vines, Wines and Good Times will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are being sold in advance and will include a wine tasting in the vineyard, a winery tour, dinner and music. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased online through the vineyard’s Facebook page or on-site. The winery and tasting room is open 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
One of the tasting room’s top sellers is Entwined, a semi-sweet blush, Ryan said, “and our Chardonnay is gaining popularity.”
He enjoys focusing on the grapes and the wines they create.
“There’s always room for improvement. We want to grow better grapes and make better wine,” he said.
