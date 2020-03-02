LINDEN — A Warrior Run graduate who delivered newspapers as a child and has had a lifelong love of the written word is now a published author.
Bob Schweppenheiser partnered with Larisa Sainz-Yaksic to pen “Looking for Love,” a heart-wrenching book based on events Sainz-Yaksic experienced in her own life.
“I always wanted to write,” Schweppenheiser said. “I’ve, over the years, started many books, either in my head or I’ve put some things on paper.”
Working full-time, Schweppenheiser did not have time to pursue being an author. He’s now retired from the human services field and finally had time to co-author his first book.
A 1971 graduate of the Warrior Run High School, Schweppenheiser grew up in Watsontown.
“I delivered The Standard-Journal, I did it for a least a couple of years,” he said. “I delivered on foot or by bicycle.”
Schweppenheiser noted that it’s ironic he delivered newspapers in his early years and is now an author. He believes he delivered the newspaper between 1963 and 1965.
He graduated from Bloomsburg University in 1975 with a degree in psychology, and has lived in Linden since 1992.
Several years ago, Schweppenheiser met Sainz-Yaksic in Williamsport. She is originally from Bolivia and now lives in Linden.
“She started writing this (book),” Schweppenheiser explained. “We got involved in it together. She’s the inspiration for the book, it’s based on real events.”
The book centers around a character named Danielle, a suicidal teenager who had been bullied her entire life. However, Schweppenheiser said her past struggles “morph into a remarkable love story.”
The book, he said, was written “to reach out to people who had been abused, bullied, to give them hope that their lives can turn around for the better.”
“Something happened in (Danielle’s) life, in elementary school, that had she known a certain thing, her life would’ve been totally different,” Schweppenheiser said, while teasing the plot for the book.
“Because she didn’t know this certain thing, the bullying increased and the abuse increased,” he continued. “We can all relate this to something in our lives.”
Initially, he said the book was intended to be targeted toward teenage girls.
“However, I think what we’re finding is it doesn’t matter the age or gender,” Schweppenheiser said. “Everybody is finding something they can relate to in this book.”
The book is not intended to be a self-help book.
“In the book, it gives you an idea that help is out there for someone in that situation,” Schweppenheiser said.
He said the book was not an easy one for he and Sainz-Yaksic to write.
“It was difficult at times to write, when you write about things you experienced,” Schweppenheiser said. “It’s an emotionally raw book... It’s not an easy read. There were tears in writing the book, for me.”
Those who have read the book have described it as being “gripping,” Schweppenheiser said.
“A friend of mine who read it said she cried at the end,” he said. “A friend of mine in her late 80s said it was great, she liked it and isn’t even a great reader.”
The book is available from Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
Sainz-Yaksic owns a construction company and travel agency which serves clients around the world.
“It was great working with Larisa (on the book),” she said. “If I can reach just one person and help them overcome bullying, suicidal attempts, abandonment, mental and physical abuse and hopelessness, that’s my goal.”
Schweppenheiser said he and Sainz-Yaksic are making plans to write additional books in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.