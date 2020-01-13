LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) announced his intention to run for re-election to the state Senate, pledging to continue working on behalf of the residents of Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Union counties.
“I was elected to protect and promote the interests that are important to the people of our region,” Yaw said. “I travel to every part of my district keeping an ear to the ground and understanding the issues that matter most to residents.”
Yaw has fought to preserve the natural gas Impact Fee, which brings tens of millions of dollars to counties and municipalities of the district annually. He was a supporter and advocate for legislation and funding to make schools safer. As a member of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, Yaw was a sponsor of bills, which became part of those signed into law as the 2019 Farming First Package, designed to ensure that Pennsylvania agriculture remains competitive and profitable.
Yaw serves as chairman of the Board of Directors for the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, a bipartisan, bicameral legislative agency that serves as a resource for rural policy within the General Assembly. Through the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, Yaw has worked cooperatively with Democrats to combat the state’s heroin and opioid epidemic by being at the forefront of the prescription drug monitoring program, limiting opioid prescriptions to minors, targeting drug dealers, supporting Medication Assisted Treatment and improving access to health services to save lives.
Yaw has authored several bills in the state legislature to ensure clean water in our streams and waterways. He sits on a number of boards and commissions, including as chairman of the Chesapeake Bay Commission, a tri-state legislative body that advises the legislative branch of state government to identify critical environmental needs, evaluate public concerns, and ensure state and Federal actions to sustain the living resources of the Chesapeake Bay.
Yaw serves as chairman of the Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, vice chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Infrastructure and Government Operations. He is also a member of the Judiciary, Law and Justice, Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Banking and Insurance, and the Senate Majority Policy Committee.
He is a member of the Joint Legislative Air and Water Pollution Control and Conservation Committee, a member of the Environmental Quality Board, a member of the Pennsylvania Aggregate Advisory Board and a member of the Pennsylvania Energy Development Authority.
Yaw has been successful in securing state funding for countless local projects and initiatives within the 23rd District.
In 2015, Yaw was named “Legislator of the Year” by the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health for his work to address the growing heroin epidemic plaguing the Commonwealth. Yaw is also the recipient of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Award for his voting record in support of small businesses in the state. In recent years, he has been the recipient of the Distinguished Citizen of the Year Award from the Susquehanna Council, Boy Scouts of America, the Lycoming College Alumni of the Year Award, the CAPPA Community Partner Award, the Central Pennsylvania State of Israel Bonds Israel Unity Award, the Pennsylvania Winery Association Industry Supporter Award, the Pennsylvania College of Technology Centennial Leadership Award, and the Pennsylvania Water Environment Association Public Official of the Year Award. He has also received recognition from Lycoming College and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation for his work to promote clean water and the hellbender as the official ‘State Amphibian,” as well as from the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park Association for his work to ensure that the national heritage of our local men and women who have served in our armed forces will be remembered.
Prior to running for the Senate, Yaw served as Lycoming County solicitor for 17 years and was named County Solicitor of the Year in 2004. He has also served as general counsel to the Pennsylvania College of Technology for more than 20 years and now serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of that institution.
Yaw is a graduate of Montoursville High School, attended Bucknell University, and earned degrees from Lycoming College and the American University School of Law in Washington, D.C.
Yaw is a United States Army veteran. He is a life member of the VFW and a life member of the NRA. He is also a member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, Ducks Unlimited and the Nittany Lion Club.
A Lycoming County resident, Yaw is married to Ann S. Pepperman, Esq. He has two children, Scott and Mackenzie, and two grandchildren, Samantha and Sydney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.