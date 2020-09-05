MILTON — It was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that Gary Schaeffer started to realize a calling to become the pastor for a parish he had been serving on a part-time basis since 2019.
Schaeffer recently accepted an offer to serve as the new pastor for the Milton Lutheran Parish, which encompasses Christ and Trinity Lutheran churches.
"My training in ministry is in transitional ministry," he said, adding that he has served parishes that have been between pastors or needing to come together in other ways.
More than 150 years ago, Schaeffer said Christ and Trinity Lutheran churches separated into two different congregations.
"A few years ago, they started working with one another... on coming together as one parish," Schaeffer said.
Schaeffer grew up in the Poconos. He met his wife, Stina, while both were attending Susquehanna University. She has been serving as the pastor at Salem Lutheran Church in Selinsgrove for the past four years.
After receiving a degree in history from Susquehanna, Schaeffer obtained a master's degree from the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia.
"The degree that I had gave me the opportunity to serve in the church in a limited capacity," he said, adding that he felt called to take further classes to become an ordained minister.
After moving to the Selinsgrove area, he started taking classes through United Lutheran Seminary, which has campuses in Philadelphia and Gettysburg.
Schaeffer graduated from the seminary in May and will be ordained to serve as a minister on Sept. 6.
He started feeling a call to serve in the ministry while in high school.
"I was involved as a teenager... with issues of social justice," Schaeffer said. "I felt really called to bring a voice to ways the church was excluding different people for different reasons."
In addition to serving churches in transition, Schaeffer also worked as a youth pastor.
While serving the Milton Lutheran Parish on a part-time basis, Schaeffer started to feel a sense of peace.
"Through the past year (parish members) started making comments, saying 'we'd really like you to be our pastor,'" he recalled. "It wasn't until the pandemic that God placed something on my heart about wanting to serve here... I felt really strongly this was something I'd like to pursue."
He has noticed growth while working with the parish over the last year.
"The peace for me that I feel called to (serve) is this parish has come a long way in understanding it's call to love God and love neighbor," Schaeffer said. "They've found a renewed sense of purpose, as one parish, as opposed to two different churches in a parish."
Through the pandemic, he said the parish has embraced new forms of worship.
Currently, the parish is not holding indoor services. Instead, a drive-in worship is held at 6:30 p.m. each Sunday in the parking lot of Christ Lutheran Church.
Members built a small deck to the rear of the building, which Schaeffer stands on as he presides over services. A tailgate party will be held prior to the Sept. 6 service.
Drive-thru prayer and communion is offered from 8 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the church.
A prayer service is also uploaded to YouTube by 6:30 a.m. each Sunday.
"That services changes its format regularly," Schaeffer noted.
A live Bible study is held on YouTube Wednesday mornings, with Schaeffer asking questions and encouraging parish members to respond to. He takes to YouTube again on Friday mornings to review the answers he received.
"There's a lot of excitement (in the parish)," he said. "There's a sense of gratefulness that we're trying new things."
He said there's also excitement surrounding ministry opportunities which are ahead for the parish.
"We have done so much work to this point, getting them ready to have a pastor, there's so much excitement," Schaeffer said.
He noted that there is a balancing act to follow when a husband and wife are both pastors.
If both pastors have urgent parish business to attend to at the same time, Schaeffer said colleagues in ministry are willing to help with child care. The Schaeffer's have two children, son Gabriel is 13 and daughter Ellie is 10.
