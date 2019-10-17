MILTON — The chairman of the West Chillisquaque Township board of supervisors classifies the chances of the township taking legal action against the Milton Area School District as “minimal.”
“I can’t say what decisions the township may take down the road,” supervisor Chair Vaughn Murray, said. “At this time, the likelihood of any legal action is minimal. We reviewed multiple aspects of the situation and decided it wasn’t the most fruitful move to make.”
Following Tuesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said minutes obtained from a recent supervisors meeting indicate the township will not be pursuing legal action against the district as the result of the closing of Montandon Elementary School.
“The minutes that Dr. Keegan referred to are drafted,” Murray said, on Wednesday. “They are not official minutes until they are approved at our November meeting. They are not meant for public dissemination.”
Township Solicitor Robert Benion said during the September school board meeting that the township was considering taking legal action against the district.
He quoted Section 305 of the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code (MPC), which states any proposed sale or lease of school district property must be submitted to the local municipal planning agency for “recommendation at least 45 days prior to the execution of such proposed action” by the governing body of the school district.
District Solicitor Carl Beard said during Tuesday’s meeting the district followed all of the regulations related to the closing of the school.
“A suit against the district, more likely than not, would be unsuccessful and extremely expensive,” he said.
“We still feel the school district, while they may have followed the school code, they did not follow the municipal code,” Murray said, on Wednesday. “They have since corrected that.”
He also noted that it was concern from residents which prompted the township to explore the possibility of legal action.
“It’s not the township, it’s the residents who are coming to the township,” Murray said. “We, as the supervisors, have a responsibility to be responsive to our residents, even though we don’t feel the school district was responsive to their constituents.”
The Montandon Elementary School was closed at the end of the 2018-2019 school year, with students and staff being consolidated to Baugher Elementary School.
