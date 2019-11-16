Five area veterans were awarded Quilts of Valor in honor and recognition of their service to our country at a gathering at the Bloomsburg American Legion.
Mervin Kapuschinsky, of Berwick, served in the US Army, the National Guard, and the Reserves starting in 1954 and lasting until 1993. He served with the 503rd Regiment of the 2nd Airborne Division with the Occupation of Germany forces and stayed there to counter the Soviet Union. He was part of a 106mm recoilless rifle anti-tank gun crew. Kapuschinsky also served with the 1st Ranger Battalion in Germany. Later he served with the 814th Supply Company. During Desert Storm, the company was in the Middle East building up a store of supplies. He left the Army as a master sergeant. His quilt was pieced by Ruth DeWald and quilted by Andre Emmell.
John Shires, of Bloomsburg, served in the US Navy from 1972-1981. He served on the USS Bigelow in the Caribbean for six months as a boiler technician responsible for keeping all of the ship’s systems operating. Shires also served on the USS Iwo Jima doing the same job. The Iwo Jima was responsible for removing mines from the Suez Canal after the Yom Kippur War of 1973. He left the Navy as a boiler technician petty officer 3rd class. His quilt was pieced by Barbara Dietterick and quilted by Wendy Wolfe.
Larry Yeager, of Mifflinville, served in the US Army from 1959-1965. He served in the 2nd Tank Battalion, 33rd Armored Regiment at Kirch-Gons, Germany, as a tank driver. Their job was to protect the Fulda Gap from a possible Soviet attack. Later in Germany, Yeager served as the driver for the company commander. He served at home with the 814th Ordnance Company. He left the Army as a specialist 4th class. His quilt was pieced and quilted by Debbie McHugh.
William Beyers, of Bloomsburg, served in the US Army from 1966-1968. He was a crypto security specialist coding and decoding messages with the 69th Signal Battalion at Long Binh, South Vietnam. Beyers was there for a year. Returning home, he served at Fort Lee, Virginia, with the 267th Petroleum Company. He left the Army as a specialist 4th class. His quilt was pieced by Patti Deitrich and quilted by Katherine Schiller.
William Dawson, of Wapwallopen, served in the US Army from 1968-1970. He served with the 19th Combat Engineer Battalion at Bong Son, South Vietnam. He cleared mines and manned a machine gun protecting the engineers who were paving Route 1. Dawson also worked in the tire shop. He was in Vietnam for 13 months. He left the Army as a specialist 4th class. His quilt was pieced by Judy Yeager and quilted by Shirley King.
Awarding the quilts were Deitrich, McHugh, Yeager, and Jim and Bonnie Fiedler, all members of the Columbia County Quilts of Valor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.