MILTON — The Standard-Journal is waiving all funeral notice charges through Saturday, July 25, as we recognize the impact COVID-19 has had on families dealing with losses.
The newspaper has not charged for such notices throughout the coronavirus pandemic and will continue offering free funeral notices through Saturday, July 25. The waiver does not include re-running of previously published obituaries.
If you have a service scheduled for a loved one, send the funeral notice to us at newsroom@standard-journal.com. For additional questions, contact us at 570-742-9671.
