WILLIAMSPORT — The recent Dinner & Auction hosted by the Pennsylvania College of Technology Foundation raised $100,354 for student scholarships, the second consecutive time the event has cleared the $100,000 fundraising threshold.
Held every other year, the Dinner & Auction has generated a total of $686,527 spread over a dozen events held since 1994. The 2019 edition of the Dinner & Auction featured 20 silent auction items and 23 live auction items.
“We are so thankful for the dedication of our auction committee and the support from our sponsors and item donors,” said Kyle A. Smith, executive director of the Penn College Foundation. “This event is a demonstration of the commitment of the community toward our students and the applied technology education they are seeking. While there were dozens of great items up for bid, everyone was there because they believe in our students and wanted to make an impact on the next generation of ‘tomorrow makers.’”
The 2019 Dinner & Auction was sponsored by Lycoming Engines. Ron Roan, of Roan Inc. Auctioneers & Appraisers, donated professional services, which he has done for many years.
The reception was sponsored by the Mattie family and Larson Design Group, and a wine wall was sponsored by Ed and Linda Alberts, Chief Oil & Gas, Herman Logue and Riverview Bank.
Table sponsors for the event were Ed and Linda Alberts, C&N, Al Clapps, the Cunningham family, First National Bank, Fish Real Estate, The Hartman Group, Jersey Shore State Bank, Lycoming Engines, the Mattie family, McCormick Law Firm, Frank Pellegrino, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, The (Re)Imagination Group, Joe and Barbara Reynolds, Woodlands Bank, and John and Sue Young.
Item donors were Ed and Linda Alberts; Backhouse Café Coffee and Tea; Blue Line Chauffer; Donald Cunningham; Elite Feet; EuroOptic Ltd.; Franco’s Lounge; Debbie Frye, ’70; Bill Geyer; Fred Gilmour, ’66, ’72; Gold Leaf Frame Shoppe; Herman & Luther’s; Christine Johnson; Mary Ann Johnson; Jules Artwear; Doug and Loni Kline; The Liberty Group; Patrick and Trisha Marty; the Penn College American Welding Society chapter; the Penn College ConCreate Design Club; the Penn College Construction Association; Pneu-Dart Inc.; Dave and Maggie Roche; Carol Savoy; Kyle Smith; Susquehanna Paper & Sanitary Supply Corp.; ThorneCare Landscape Solutions; Wine & Design; Sen. Gene Yaw and Ann Pepperman; David and Karen Young; John and Sue Young; and Jody Odell Zimmerman.
Auction Committee members were Linda Alberts, Alfreda Baer, Brent Fish, Ray Mattie, Lenore Penfield, Joe Reynolds, Mark Sitler, Myra Shaffer, Becky Shaner, Kyle Smith, John Young and Karen Young.
The Penn College Foundation operates for the purpose of securing financial and other support for Pennsylvania College of Technology. Its activities include providing student scholarships and other financial assistance, soliciting and acquiring restricted and unrestricted funds, soliciting additional monies for the Endowment Fund, and assisting in the general promotion of the college.
For more about giving to the Penn College Foundation, visit www.pct.edu/give.
