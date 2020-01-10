LEWISBURG — A new neighbor for Evangelical Community Hospital’s Urgent Care center was introduced Thursday night.
Staff at Evangelical Internal Medicine held an open house at the site which will be easier for adult patients to reach. It is next door to Urgent Care on the site of what once was a retail space and restaurant.
Deanna Hollenbach, public relations and communications manager, said the facility was for patients age 18 and up. It contains nine exam rooms and two procedure rooms.
“The space is single level, easily accessible, plenty of parking and handicap spaces,” Hollenbach said. “Patients get to come into comfortable spaces for efficient care. The exam rooms have higher tech available.”
Electric-powered examination tables which allow a patient to be lifted to waist height of a physician were among the new features. They were equipped with heated spaces for storage of examination items.
Brandie Zimmerman, office supervisor, said patient-friendly features of the new facility were numerous. Beds were low enough that a patient transfer could be made directly from a wheelchair without a patient having to step up.
The configuration of the building was also improved.
“The workflow is definitely going to be better, where are nurses are centrally located,” Zimmerman observed. “There is easy access for the patients and providers when they need assistance.”
Check-in and check-out areas were also more spread out, Zimmerman said, but they would also allow more private talk between patient and staff.
Patients previously needed to go to an office building near Hospital Drive for services.
“This practice was in the Professional Office Building and it had grown tremendously,” said Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO. “The space was too small (and) wasn’t really built to accommodate wheelchairs and the aging of the population. People love the hospital but they like going where it is easy access, where you don’t have to navigate the campus.”
The older space will be vacated and patients will be welcomed at the new space starting Monday. Prospective patients at the open house were impressed that they would not need to use an elevator when they visited the new facility.
