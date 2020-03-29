HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday confirmed that there are 643 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 3,394 in 58 counties.
The department also reported four new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 38. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
Northumberland and Union counties reported no increase, while cases increased slightly in Lycoming (3), Snyder (2) and Columbia (6). Montour remains at 4.
“Our notable increase in cases over the past week indicates we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
There are 30,061 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
Less than 1% are aged 5-12;
1% are aged 13-18;
10% are aged 19-24;
41% are aged 25-49;
Nearly 27% are aged 50-64; and
19% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
