LASD contracts PSBA to conduct super. search

LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School District school board has approved contracting the Pennsylvania School Board Association (PSBA) to conduct a search for a new superintendent, at a cost of $12,500.
The approval was made during Thursday’s board meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Steven Skalka, who earns $150,000 per year, turned in his resignation in September. His last day on the job will be June 30.
Following Thursday’s meeting, board President Kathy Swope said the PSBA will plan the search, conduct the advertising, screen candidates, check references and assist with board interviews of candidates. Swope noted that the board will be given the names of all candidates who apply for the position.
According to Swope, the PSBA will begin advertising the position around Thanksgiving time. Resumes will be accepted until Jan. 13.
“We will name a (new) superintendent in the spring,” Swope said. “They will be ready to start July 1.”
The board approved a two-year contract extension for Assistant Superintendent Cathy Moser, running through June 30, 2022.
Swope said no financial terms were included in the contract. She said Moser’s contract states the board sets her salary each spring. Swope did not have immediate access to Moser’s current salary at the meeting.
Dr. John Fairchild, the district’s director of Administrative Services, reported on the 2020-2021 budget timeline.
The board will vote on a proposed preliminary budget in December, with a preliminary budget vote to be held in January. A proposed final budget vote will be schedule for April, with the board needing to approve the final budget in June.
The board also heard a report from Linntown Intermediate School music teachers on the success of the program in the school.
Teacher Kelly Zeek said the size of the fourth-grade orchestra has tripled in recent years.
“A lot of (the students) continue in the music program all the way through high school,” Zeek said.
She also noted that the district has seen an increase in the number of low-income students who are unable to purchase their own instruments. She said there are multiple school-owned instruments available for those students to use.
Teacher Andrew Jones reported the Green Dragon Foundation donated eight cellos to the music program.
The music teachers then walked board members and administrators through a music lesson, allowing them to play music on school ukuleles.
It was announced during the meeting that the district received the 2019 Best Communities for Music Education award from the National Association of Music Merchants.
In other business, the board approved:
• The renewal of PowerSchool’s Talent Ed Applicant Tracking Software for the 2019-2020 school year, at a cost of $1,875.35.
• The renewal of PowerSchool Student Information System Maintenance and Support, at a cost of $10,698.56 for a 12-month period beginning Jan. 16.
• The renewal of the annual Frontline SubFinder agreement, at a cost of $9,992.73.
• The 2019-2020 SAFARII Montage LOR with IPTV streaming SUP Annual School License Renewal, at a cost of $3,900.
Board member Jordan Fetzer was absent from the meeting.
