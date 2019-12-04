WILLIAMSPORT — A member of Pennsylvania College of Technology’s nursing faculty received this year’s doctoral scholarship from the Nightingale Awards of Pennsylvania.
Christine B. Kavanagh, assistant professor of nursing, is pursuing a doctor of nursing practice from Robert Morris University. She was selected based on professional leadership, academic achievement, leadership potential, community service and personal commitment.
Kavanagh is a pediatric primary care nurse practitioner and a registered dietitian. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from Pace University and a Bachelor of Science in nutrition from Penn State.
She has been a full-time member of Penn College’s nursing faculty since 2014 and previously served as a part-time clinical instructor. She initiated the college’s first study abroad course in nursing in 2016, leading students to Guatemala each fall to help staff a weeklong medical clinic. She has also helped to lead a session for fellow Penn College faculty, showcasing helpful uses of instructional technology.
Kavanagh serves on the STEP/Head Start Health Advisory Committee and holds memberships in the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.
Nightingale Awards of Pennsylvania is a statewide, nonprofit organization focused on recognizing exemplary nursing practice and granting scholarships to students pursuing degrees in nursing at all levels. The organization awarded $20,000 in scholarships to seven recipients, each pursuing a different level of education.
The seven recipients were selected from more than 150 applicants. They were honored at an awards gala in November.
